Munster plan to host European game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next season – if they qualify for Champions Cup

MUNSTER RUGBY PLAN to host a European game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh again next season, but only if they qualify for the Champions Cup.

Over 36,000 fans were in the Cork venue for December’s bonus-point win against Gloucester in the pool stages, breaking Munster’s record for home attendance in the Champions Cup.

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The province confirmed on Monday that if they qualify for next season’s Champions Cup, they will again host one pool stage game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, subject to GAA approval.

Munster currently sit seventh in the United Rugby Championship table with four rounds of the regular season remaining, fighting for a top-eight finish that would seal a place in the play-offs and Champions Cup qualification.

They could also qualify by winning the Challenge Cup, where they face a tricky away test against Exeter Chiefs in the Round of 16 on Saturday.