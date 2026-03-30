Shane Lowry to team up with Brooks Koepka at Zurich Classic in April

SHANE LOWRY WILL team up with five-time major winner Brooks Koepka at the Zurich Classic from 23-26 April in New Orleans.

Lowry, who won the event in 2024 alongside Rory McIlroy, finished in a tie for 28th place at the Texas Children’s Houston Open at the weekend, where he made a fourth hole-in-one of his PGA Tour career on Sunday.

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Major Star Power is coming to New Orleans!

2024 Zurich Classic champion Shane Lowry will team up with five time major winner Brooks Koepka at this year‘s event! April 23-26. Don’t miss out, https://t.co/2hSoq5Y4Ih. Kids 15 & under FREE pic.twitter.com/ao41MUK7df — Zurich Classic (@Zurich_Classic) March 30, 2026

The Offaly man aced the 170-yard, par-three second hole.

Shane Lowry with the hole-in-one!



Just wait for his reaction 😅 pic.twitter.com/bcaXIjaypk — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) March 29, 2026

Earlier this month, he came agonisingly close to victory at the Cognizant Championship. However, he fumbled a three-shot lead with only three holes remaining to finish in a share of second place behind Colombian winner Nico Echavarria.

Meanwhile, Koepka announced in January that he would be making a return to the PGA Tour from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, and said that he accepted that his return would come with financial penalties.

He missed the cut in Houstan at the weekend.