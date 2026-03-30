Promotion and progress - can Meath and Cork step up further this summer?

ON FOOTBALL LEAGUE final day, the Division 2 undercard can have a curious atmosphere.

There are weightier occasions ahead for both teams in the summer. The significant work has already been achieved in the early part of the year with promotion to the top tier secured.

Where does this game stand as a result?

A bonus? An opportunity? Something to play and then forget about? A mix of column A, B and C?

When Brendan Griffin blasted the final whistle in Croke Park yesterday, the emotions we associate with victory and defeat were on show. Meath’s delight at success, the collection of a trophy, validation of the work they have put in under Robbie Brennan, and a sense of atonement after a couple of scarring days at this venue last year at the hands of Louth and Donegal.

Meath players celebrate winning the league trophy. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

For Cork there was disappointment, not enough to leave a major dent after a couple of months of indisputable progress, but still sufficient for the outcome to irritate them. The wait that stretches back to 2015 for a victory at Croke Park continues. There’ll be regret over playing brilliantly for three-quarters of the game and then seeing their performance slip noticeably, and at their kickout malfunction in the second half as Meath bossed that area of the game.

The couple of goals they left behind them in the opening period were within their control, the decision not to advance the ball 50m late on when James Conlon was black-carded, was not within their influence and was an obvious source of frustration.

There is little time for either to dwell too long on the league final fallout, Cork are on the championship road in a fortnight against Limerick, Meath back on the pitch a week later against Westmeath or Longford.

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Dejected Cork players after the game. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The trick now is whether a promotion-winning league campaign can be the precursor for a championship run of substance?

Consider the fortunes of the Division 2 league finalists since Covid in their subsequent championship adventures.

In 2022 Roscommon and Galway met again in the Connacht final – the former lost out in the qualifiers to Clare, the latter went all the way to the All-Ireland final against Kerry.

In 2023, both Dublin and Derry went on to win their respective provincial championships. Derry lost the All-Ireland semi-final by two points to Kerry, Dublin won the decider by two against Kerry.

In 2024 Armagh and Donegal crossed paths in the Ulster final, Donegal winning on penalties, but by the summer end Armagh had lifted Sam Maguire, and Donegal nursed the pain of a semi-final exit.

Twelve months ago Monaghan and Roscommon contested the league final, but neither burned brightly in the championship, Roscommon bowing out before the All-Ireland knockout series, Monaghan departing in the quarter-finals.

That pattern suggests then Meath and Cork could travel deep into the championship despite not featuring in the top flight in the league, but they have more pressing objectives first.

Meath's Donal Keogan and Cork's Maurice Shanley. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Meath’s progress makes it hard to downplay their initial target – a first Leinster title since 2010. Having only lost last year’s decider by two points, there is a natural drive to make amends, but the wider landscape reinforces their leading contender status.

Across the top two league divisions, the Leinster trio of Dublin, Kildare and Offaly all suffered relegation this month. Meath edged out Louth in the promotion race and beat them by a point in February’s Round 3 encounter.

Stationed on the side of the draw with Westmeath, Longford, Kildare, Offaly, and Laois, means Meath are installed as favourites to reach the Leinster final, and then the requirement would be to convert qualification into a title.

Cork’s immediate goal is clear – reach the Munster final for the first time since 2021 when they were hit by a 22-hammering in Killarney. To realise that ambition they must pass two April assignments. A quarter-final against a Limerick team that were relegated to Division 4, and if they progress there a semi-final awaits against Tipperary or Waterford, two teams who have been scrapping in the basement division. A loss yesterday was a blip, a loss early in Munster would represent a major setback, derailing a season which has been filled with promise to date.

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The encouragement for Meath and Cork is the league additions that strengthen their championship hand. Robbie Brennan yesterday referenced the expansion of Meath’s attacking options. James Conlon and Jack O’Connor fired 1-6 between them, neither was present for last July’s semi-final loss at the hands of Donegal. Jack Flynn also missed that game but capped a terrific personal league with a powerful midfield showing yesterday.

Cork’s own offensive range is more threatening now. Dara Sheedy was quieter yesterday but has been a major addition with his sharp angles of running and intelligent stitching together of attacking moves. Drafting Steven Sherlock back into the setup has been a major plus, he has maintained the high standards of his winter club form with St Finbarr’s.

Finishing Division 2 as the overall top scorer with 0-51 and second in the top scorer from play chart with 0-31, narrowly behind team-mate Chris Óg Jones who struck 4-22, illustrates how valuable Sherlock has become.

There is good news for both camps as they finish the first key football chapter of 2026.

Yesterday’s pairing evoked memories of their status as national powerhouses across the 1987-1990 era, but more instructive for now is the tale of two teams on the cusp of returning to big-time football.

The extent to which both push on in the week and months ahead will be revealing as to how far they truly have come.

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