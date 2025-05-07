Galway v Dublin All-Ireland series clash set for Saturday evening GAA+ slot

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the opening four games of the All-Ireland SFC series have been released, with GAA+ streaming Galway v Dublin and Kerry v Roscommon on a bumper day of live coverage.
The round 1 action begins in Group 2 as Munster champions Kerry welcome Roscommon to Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday, 17 May for a 2.30pm throw-in. Later that evening at 5pm, Dublin will travel to Salthill to take on Connacht champions in Group 4.
On Sunday, 18 May, the Group 1 action commences with the clash of Mayo and Cavan at MacHale Park at 2.30pm. Clare host Down in Group 3 at 2pm.
The Tailteann Cup Round 2 fixture details have also been announced. There are four fixtures down for decision on Saturday, 17 May as Tipperary and Kildare square off in Group 1. In Group 2, Waterford v Offaly will take place at Walsh Park while Wicklow and Laois meet in Aughrim.
The Group 3 tie between Antrim and Limerick will get underway at 4.30pm in Corrigan Park.
There are four more Tailteann Cup games to look forward to on Sunday, 18 May. GAA+ will provide live coverage of Leitrim v Sligo in Group 1 at 1.30pm. In Group 4, Carlow and Wexford face off in Netwatch Cullen Park while Longford host Fermanagh in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.
London and Westmeath will collide in Group 3 at 2pm.
Advertisement
The Tailteann Cup Round 1 fixture details can be found here.
****
Saturday, 17 May
Sam Maguire Round 1
Group 2
Kerry v Roscommon – Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 2.30pm [GAA+]
Group 4
Galway v Dublin – Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5pm [GAA+]
Tailteann Cup Round 2
Group 1
Tipperary v Kildare – Clonmel, 4pm
Group 2
Waterford v Offaly – Walsh Park, Waterford, 1.30pm
Wicklow v Laois – Echelon Park, Aughrim, 6pm
Group 3
Antrim v Limerick – Corrigan Park, Belfast, 4.30pm
****
Sunday, 18 May
Sam Maguire Round 1
Group 1
Mayo v Cavan – Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2.30pm
Group 3
Clare v Down - Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm
Tailteann Cup Round 2
Group 1
Leitrim v Sligo - Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1.30pm [GAA+]
Group 3
London v Westmeath - McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2pm
Group 4
Carlow v Wexford - Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 2.30pm
Longford v Fermanagh - Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 3pm.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Galway v Dublin All-Ireland series clash set for Saturday evening GAA+ slot
THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the opening four games of the All-Ireland SFC series have been released, with GAA+ streaming Galway v Dublin and Kerry v Roscommon on a bumper day of live coverage.
The round 1 action begins in Group 2 as Munster champions Kerry welcome Roscommon to Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday, 17 May for a 2.30pm throw-in. Later that evening at 5pm, Dublin will travel to Salthill to take on Connacht champions in Group 4.
On Sunday, 18 May, the Group 1 action commences with the clash of Mayo and Cavan at MacHale Park at 2.30pm. Clare host Down in Group 3 at 2pm.
The Tailteann Cup Round 2 fixture details have also been announced. There are four fixtures down for decision on Saturday, 17 May as Tipperary and Kildare square off in Group 1. In Group 2, Waterford v Offaly will take place at Walsh Park while Wicklow and Laois meet in Aughrim.
The Group 3 tie between Antrim and Limerick will get underway at 4.30pm in Corrigan Park.
There are four more Tailteann Cup games to look forward to on Sunday, 18 May. GAA+ will provide live coverage of Leitrim v Sligo in Group 1 at 1.30pm. In Group 4, Carlow and Wexford face off in Netwatch Cullen Park while Longford host Fermanagh in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.
London and Westmeath will collide in Group 3 at 2pm.
The Tailteann Cup Round 1 fixture details can be found here.
****
Saturday, 17 May
Sam Maguire Round 1
Group 2
Group 4
Tailteann Cup Round 2
Group 1
Group 2
Group 3
****
Sunday, 18 May
Sam Maguire Round 1
Group 1
Group 3
Tailteann Cup Round 2
Group 1
Group 3
Group 4
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
All-Ireland SFC Dates For The Diary GAA Gaelic Football Sam Maguire Tailteann Cup