There's plenty of action to look forward to in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup competitions. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeDates For The Diary

Galway v Dublin All-Ireland series clash set for Saturday evening GAA+ slot

The round 1 fixtures of the Sam Maguire All-Ireland series have been released.
2.01pm, 7 May 2025

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the opening four games of the All-Ireland SFC series have been released, with GAA+ streaming Galway v Dublin and Kerry v Roscommon on a bumper day of live coverage.

The round 1 action begins in Group 2 as Munster champions Kerry welcome Roscommon to Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday, 17 May for a 2.30pm throw-in. Later that evening at 5pm, Dublin will travel to Salthill to take on Connacht champions in Group 4.

On Sunday, 18 May, the Group 1 action commences with the clash of Mayo and Cavan at MacHale Park at 2.30pm. Clare host Down in Group 3 at 2pm.

The Tailteann Cup Round 2 fixture details have also been announced. There are four fixtures down for decision on Saturday, 17 May as Tipperary and Kildare square off in Group 1. In Group 2, Waterford v Offaly will take place at Walsh Park while Wicklow and Laois meet in Aughrim.

The Group 3 tie between Antrim and Limerick will get underway at 4.30pm in Corrigan Park.

There are four more Tailteann Cup games to look forward to on Sunday, 18 May. GAA+ will provide live coverage of Leitrim v Sligo in Group 1 at 1.30pm. In Group 4, Carlow and Wexford face off in Netwatch Cullen Park while Longford host Fermanagh in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

London and Westmeath will collide in Group 3 at 2pm.

The Tailteann Cup Round 1 fixture details can be found here.

****

Saturday, 17 May

Sam Maguire Round 1

Group 2

  • Kerry v Roscommon – Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 2.30pm [GAA+]

Group 4

  • Galway v Dublin – Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5pm [GAA+]

Tailteann Cup Round 2

Group 1

  • Tipperary v Kildare – Clonmel, 4pm

Group 2

  • Waterford v Offaly – Walsh Park, Waterford, 1.30pm
  • Wicklow v Laois – Echelon Park, Aughrim, 6pm

Group 3

  • Antrim v Limerick – Corrigan Park, Belfast, 4.30pm

****

Sunday, 18 May

Sam Maguire Round 1

Group 1

  • Mayo v Cavan – Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 2.30pm

Group 3

  • Clare v Down - Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm

Tailteann Cup Round 2

Group 1

  • Leitrim v Sligo - Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1.30pm [GAA+]

Group 3

  • London v Westmeath - McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2pm 

Group 4

  • Carlow v Wexford - Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 2.30pm
  • Longford v Fermanagh - Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, 3pm.
