GAA confirm fixture details for Tailteann Cup Round 1 and Kerry-Tyrone U20 semi-final

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for the Round 1 games in the Tailteann Cup on the weekend of 10-11 May.

Five matches will take place on Saturday 10 May, with three games on Sunday 11 May.

On that Sunday afternoon the match between Westmeath and Antrim will be livestreamed on GAA+.

The All-Ireland U20 football semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone has been scheduled for Sunday 11 May at 2pm in Portlaoise.

It is the third time in four seasons the counties will meet at the O’Moore Park venue in this championship. Tyrone won 1-14 to 1-12 in the 2022 semi-final and by 1-20 to 1-14 in the 2024 final.

Kerry took Munster final honours last Monday night with an eight-point victory over Cork, while Tyrone won the Ulster decider on Wednesday night by two points after extra-time against Donegal.

The GAA are still working on the fixture arrangements for the other U20 semi-final between Leinster winners Louth and Connacht champions Mayo, and are currently liaisng with both counties.

Advertisement

*****

Saturday 10 May

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Group 1

Kildare v Leitrim, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 5pm.

Group 2

Offaly v Wicklow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm.

Laois v Waterford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Group 3

Limerick v London, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 1pm.

Group 4

Wexford v Longford, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6.30pm.

*****

Sunday 11 May

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Group 1

Sligo v Tipperary, Tubbercurry, 1.30pm.

Gruop 2

Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm - GAA+.

Group 4

Fermanagh v Carlow, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland football championship

U20 semi-final

Kerry v Tyrone, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm - TG4

U20 B semi-final

Limerick v Monaghan, Moorefield GAA, Newbridge, 3pm.

*****

Wednesday 14 May

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland football championship

U20 B semi-final