The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
GAA confirm fixture details for Tailteann Cup Round 1 and Kerry-Tyrone U20 semi-final
THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for the Round 1 games in the Tailteann Cup on the weekend of 10-11 May.
Five matches will take place on Saturday 10 May, with three games on Sunday 11 May.
On that Sunday afternoon the match between Westmeath and Antrim will be livestreamed on GAA+.
The All-Ireland U20 football semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone has been scheduled for Sunday 11 May at 2pm in Portlaoise.
It is the third time in four seasons the counties will meet at the O’Moore Park venue in this championship. Tyrone won 1-14 to 1-12 in the 2022 semi-final and by 1-20 to 1-14 in the 2024 final.
Kerry took Munster final honours last Monday night with an eight-point victory over Cork, while Tyrone won the Ulster decider on Wednesday night by two points after extra-time against Donegal.
The GAA are still working on the fixture arrangements for the other U20 semi-final between Leinster winners Louth and Connacht champions Mayo, and are currently liaisng with both counties.
*****
Saturday 10 May
Tailteann Cup Round 1
Group 1
Group 2
Group 3
Group 4
*****
Sunday 11 May
Tailteann Cup Round 1
Group 1
Gruop 2
Group 4
Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland football championship
U20 semi-final
U20 B semi-final
*****
Wednesday 14 May
Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland football championship
U20 B semi-final
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dates For Diary GAA Kerry Tailteann Cup Tyrone U20