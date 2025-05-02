Advertisement
More Stories
Tyrone players Liam Óg Mossey and Ben Hughes celebrate this week's Ulster U20 final win. Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
FreeDates For Diary

GAA confirm fixture details for Tailteann Cup Round 1 and Kerry-Tyrone U20 semi-final

The Round 1 ties are down for decision on weekend 10-11 May.
3.54pm, 2 May 2025

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for the Round 1 games in the Tailteann Cup on the weekend of 10-11 May.

Five matches will take place on Saturday 10 May, with three games on Sunday 11 May.

On that Sunday afternoon the match between Westmeath and Antrim will be livestreamed on GAA+.

The All-Ireland U20 football semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone has been scheduled for Sunday 11 May at 2pm in Portlaoise. 

It is the third time in four seasons the counties will meet at the O’Moore Park venue in this championship. Tyrone won 1-14 to 1-12 in the 2022 semi-final and by 1-20 to 1-14 in the 2024 final.

Kerry took Munster final honours last Monday night with an eight-point victory over Cork, while Tyrone won the Ulster decider on Wednesday night by two points after extra-time against Donegal.

The GAA are still working on the fixture arrangements for the other U20 semi-final between Leinster winners Louth and Connacht champions Mayo, and are currently liaisng with both counties.

*****

Saturday 10 May

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Group 1

  • Kildare v Leitrim, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 5pm.

Group 2

  • Offaly v Wicklow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1.30pm.
  • Laois v Waterford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm.

Group 3

  • Limerick v London, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, 1pm.

Group 4

  • Wexford v Longford, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6.30pm.

*****

Sunday 11 May

Tailteann Cup Round 1

Group 1

  • Sligo v Tipperary, Tubbercurry, 1.30pm.

Gruop 2

  • Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm - GAA+.

Group 4

  • Fermanagh v Carlow, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland football championship

U20 semi-final

  • Kerry v Tyrone, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm - TG4

U20 B semi-final

  • Limerick v Monaghan, Moorefield GAA, Newbridge, 3pm.

*****

Wednesday 14 May

Dalata Hotel Group All-Ireland football championship

U20 B semi-final

  • Leitrim v Westmeath, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 6.30pm.
Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie