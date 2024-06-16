Advertisement
Police cordon off an area near the Reeperbahn in Hamburg, hours before the city hosts a match in the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. Alamy Stock Photo
Germany

Man wielding pickaxe shot by police in Hamburg hours before city hosts Euros match

It’s believed to have taken place near a designated fan zone set up for today’s Euros football game featuring Netherlands and Poland.
12.40pm, 16 Jun 2024
1.1k

A MAN WIELDING a “pickaxe and an incendiary device” has been shot by German police in Hamburg.

The man is receiving medical treatment following the incident.

It’s believed to have taken place near a designated fan zone as the city hosts a match in the Euro 2024 soccer tournament featuring Netherlands and Poland.

Police have since cordoned off part of the area.

In a statement published on its social media, Hamburg police said there was a “major police operation” underway.

The statement said that based on initial findings, the man had “threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device” before he was shot.

“The police then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment,” the statement said.

Written by Eoghan Dalton and posted on TheJournal.ie

The 42
