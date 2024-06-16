Man wielding pickaxe shot by police in Hamburg hours before city hosts Euros match

A MAN WIELDING a “pickaxe and an incendiary device” has been shot by German police in Hamburg.

The man is receiving medical treatment following the incident.

It’s believed to have taken place near a designated fan zone as the city hosts a match in the Euro 2024 soccer tournament featuring Netherlands and Poland.

Police have since cordoned off part of the area.

In a statement published on its social media, Hamburg police said there was a “major police operation” underway.

The statement said that based on initial findings, the man had “threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device” before he was shot.

“The police then used their firearms. The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment,” the statement said.

