Max Verstappen wins Formula One world title

It came right down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.

It came right down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.

MAX VERSTAPPEN HAS won the Formula One world title after the most dramatic of title deciders.

Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the title when he won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit.

The Red Bull driver won his 10th race of the season to finish ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. “It’s unbelievable, incredible, insane,” he said afterwards.

Hamilton was on target to win his eighth title at the halfway point of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver overtook polesitter Verstappen, his title rival, at the start and, in spite of an early tangle on lap one which the stewards decided not to investigate, built up a lead of more than four seconds over the Dutchman after 29 of the 58 laps.

The two drivers went into the race level on points meaning it was a winner-takes-all fight between the two — unless they both failed to finish, in which case Verstappen would have been champion because he has won more races over the season.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

More to follow.