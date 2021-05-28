Ireland pair Tyrrell and Fitzhenry announce retirements from international rugby

HANNAH TYRRELL AND Katie Fitzhenry — two members of Ireland’s 2015 Six Nations-winning squad — are retiring from international rugby.

Out-half Tyrrell earned 20 caps, and played as recently as last month’s Six Nations win over Italy.

She also featured 103 times for Ireland in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old returned to inter-county football with Dublin — scoring 1-5 for the reigning All-Ireland champions as they convincingly defeated Waterford.

“I never imagined where this journey would take me,” said Tyrrell.

“Getting to play rugby for Ireland in both Sevens and XVs, getting to travel the world to play on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, getting to play in a home World Cup, getting to play at Rugby World Cup Sevens and being part of a Six Nations-winning squad will forever be some of my greatest sporting memories.

“It has been an absolute privilege to wear the green jersey and I will cherish the memories and friendships made throughout my career with Ireland. I will be fully behind Adam [Griggs] and the team on their journey to qualify for next year’s World Cup in New Zealand, and I will always remain their biggest supporter.”

32-year-old Fitzhenry won 13 caps at XVs and also lined out 79 times in the World Sevens Series. The centre will formally retire from international rugby in July.

“I’ve been lucky to put on the green jersey for the last seven years across both the Sevens and XVs formats, and to witness the Irish women’s rugby and the programme grow into what it is today has been a privilege,” Fitzhenry said.

I’m confident in the girls and the programme to now bring the sport to bigger and better places in this country and I’m very excited to support from the stands.”

Ireland head coach Griggs added: “It will be sad to see both Hannah and Katie retire from international rugby. The last year has thrown up a lot of challenges and it is understandable that they are looking forward to the next chapter of their lives.

“They have been a huge part of driving the high standards on and off the field and we wish them well for the future.”

