JJ Hanrahan starts as Connacht make seven changes for Glasgow trip
JJ HANRAHAN MAKES his first start in eight months as Connacht face Glasgow Warriors in the URC at Scotstown Stadium on Sunday (KO: 3.30pm).
There are seven changes from the Connacht side that beat Cardiff last week in the Challenge Cup.
David Hawkshaw starts at inside centre, Hanrahan starts alongside Caolin Blade at scrum half.
In the forwards, Jack Aungier, David O’Connor, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen all come in.
Peter Dooley and Dave Heffernan make up the front row with Aungier , while Joe Joyce who captains the team, partners David O’Connor. Josh Murphy moves from second row to blindside flanker with Hurley-Langton on the opposite side and Jansen at No 8.
Piers O’Conor will be alongside Hawkshaw in the centre. The back three remains unchanged with Ralston named on the left wing, Chay Mullins on the opposite side and Santiago Cordero again at full-back.
Connacht:
15. Santiago Cordero
14. Chay Mullins
13. Piers O’Conor
12. David Hakwshaw
11. Byron Ralston
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Caolin Blade
1. Peter Dooley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Jack Aungier
4. David O’Connor
5. Joe Joyce
6. Josh Murphy
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Sam Illo
19. Oisin Dowling
20. Paul Boyle
21. Matthew Devine
22. Jack Carty
23. Finn Treacy
