JJ Hanrahan starts as Connacht make seven changes for Glasgow trip

JJ HANRAHAN MAKES his first start in eight months as Connacht face Glasgow Warriors in the URC at Scotstown Stadium on Sunday (KO: 3.30pm).

There are seven changes from the Connacht side that beat Cardiff last week in the Challenge Cup.

David Hawkshaw starts at inside centre, Hanrahan starts alongside Caolin Blade at scrum half.

In the forwards, Jack Aungier, David O’Connor, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen all come in.

Peter Dooley and Dave Heffernan make up the front row with Aungier , while Joe Joyce who captains the team, partners David O’Connor. Josh Murphy moves from second row to blindside flanker with Hurley-Langton on the opposite side and Jansen at No 8.

🏠 Back home once more



Here is your Glasgow Warriors team to take on @connachtrugby at Scotstoun this Sunday! 👊



🎟️ https://t.co/Z4AkHkXmfb

📰 https://t.co/UdrsDkCzYn



Let's hear you, Warrior Nation! 😃#WhateverItTakes | @MackenzieConstr pic.twitter.com/AWqfhgnM0q — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) January 24, 2025

Piers O’Conor will be alongside Hawkshaw in the centre. The back three remains unchanged with Ralston named on the left wing, Chay Mullins on the opposite side and Santiago Cordero again at full-back.

Connacht:

15. Santiago Cordero

14. Chay Mullins

13. Piers O’Conor

Advertisement

12. David Hakwshaw

11. Byron Ralston

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Jack Aungier

4. David O’Connor

5. Joe Joyce

6. Josh Murphy

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Sam Illo

19. Oisin Dowling

20. Paul Boyle

21. Matthew Devine

22. Jack Carty

23. Finn Treacy