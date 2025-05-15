Hallgrímsson wants to take Ireland on the one road to promised land of World Cup

HEIMIR HALLGRÍMSSON HAS enjoyed somewhat of a nomadic existence as Republic of Ireland manager so far.

In just under a year in charge he has become accustomed to arranging various short-term stays in various locations around Dublin.

Life in the Castleknock Hotel was a short-term necessity, so too a period by the sea in Malahide. When a suitable rental properly couldn’t be tied down, Hallgrímsson has needed to be a regular on Airbnb to arrange digs in one and two-week blocks.

So, it stands to reason that he would continue his travels around the country. A visit to Derry recently came at a time when he also met up with his predecessor, Stephen Kenny, and Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.

Josh Honohan’s inclusion – one of four players set to earn their first senior cap – is an indication of the manager’s willingness to assess League of Ireland talent with a ceiling of potential yet to be reached.

“We want to see him in our environment with these players which is mostly Premier League players. Normally good players can step up when they are with better players,” Hallgrímsson said.

He will continue his travels over the next few days, attending training sessions at both Cork City and Cobh Ramblers.

“And learning a bit about the people there, which they say are a little bit different? Going down to the south capital,” he said, smiling.

“I’m just trying to learn and, at the same time, I think it’s respect. If I have time, I should invest it in doing this.”

July, he says, will be a “rest month” but the plan will also be to visit other parts of the country to continue to get a sense of the dynamic on the ground.

“I’m trying my best to understand the culture, football culture.”

Elements of the grassroots game are fractured, as has been detailed ahead of the planned aligned calendar season coming into effect from January 2026.

“I come from Iceland, I don’t come from a really different environment. It’s like there, there’s kings everywhere. The king of the grass pitch, the king of the facilities etc. It’s not so different from back home. It’s a lot of volunteer work that drives these clubs. In a sense, it’s similar.

“I mean, the groundskeeper was, he owned, he felt like he owned it. That comes with volunteer work. You get the respect that this is mine. That is here, whatever it is. It’s just fantastic to see so much volunteer work in clubs. That drives passion in my opinion.”

Success can also prove unifying. “Without a doubt. I don’t know how it is here, I thought it was brilliant how they did it in Iceland, before qualifying [for the World Cup], they said if we qualify, this amount of money will come into football in Iceland. One third goes to the clubs. One third goes to the federation. One third goes to the bonuses and stuff for players and staff and all of that.

“Beforehand everybody was really cheering on because there was benefits to everyone if we were successful. I think it goes hand in hand and I’ve said it again and again, if the League of Ireland does well, it helps the national team. If the national team does well, I think it helps the League of Ireland and football in Ireland and that is how it should be.”

Hallgrímsson’s tour of the country is not just a vacuous charm offensive. He knows that what happens on the pitch will ultimately dictate the mood, and his likelihood of earning a contact beyond the World Cup qualifiers.

“We all know this is a game of results. We all know that. But we plan to go to the World Cup, end of story. We’re not even thinking something else.

“I know there hasn’t been a lot of confidence in the team but we feel that is growing and our last camp was probably the best one in that we felt it before the game started that there was belief, confidence and energy in the squad, and long may that continue.”

Chiedozie Ogbene’s return to fitness aby the time the qualifying campaign kicks off at home to Hungary on 6 September could be a welcome boost. He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon last October and missed most of this Premier League season with Ipswich.

Hallgrímsson spoke to him last week and revealed the Cork man is back running and aims to be involved for the start of pre-season.

“I think he is going to be really ready when it comes to pre-season. Hopefully we will have everyone ready for September and no serious injuries. He’s such an amazing person, always smiling, happy and optimistic.

“With an injury like this you always need to see more positives. It’s easy to get dragged down mentally but he’s an optimistic person in general.

“It’s always nice to call him. He’s in a good moment.”

The club futures of a number of his likely starting XI will also be determined in the coming weeks.

Caoimhin Kelleher is almost certain to leave Liverpool while Hallgrímsson believes Dara O’Shea has proven himself to be a player of Premier League calibre despite Ipswich’s relegation.

“Ipswich going down shouldn’t affect him. He’s established himself as a good Premier League centre-back. Others have been in and out, so I don’t know. It’s always an individual thing.

“I don’t expect anything,” Hallgrimsson said of a potential move. “Coaches and teams will be interested in players who are that consistent, never injured and played every minute. I wouldn’t be surprised if teams feel, yeah, this is an established centre-back.”

There is, of course, also uncertainty around Evan Ferguson’s club future. He will return to Brighton once his disappointing loan spell at West Ham United concludes at the end of this month.

It means the games against Senegal at Aviva Stadium on 6 June and the trip to Luxembourg four days later will offer the young striker a chance to end the season on a high before Ireland’s, and Hallgrímsson’s, focus sharpens on a quick-fire qualifying campaign that will be done and dusted against Hungary, Portugal and Armenia between 6 September and 16 November.

“I don’t think differently. I plan for success. If you plan for success then you shouldn’t talk differently,” Hallgrímsson said. “I hope I’m not offending anyone but this is how we should all think, we are going there [to the World Cup].

“Everything can happen of course. We can be unlucky in games, with injuries or whatever but we plan for success.

“I’ve looked at us and that gives me confidence as well rather than looked at others. I think Hungary, us and even Portugal will share points at some time, so I think it even gives us more chance to progress.

“With Iceland we didn’t have the best players, not playing at the highest quality but we qualified. That kind of experience gives me hope because I see a lot of similarities with this squad, even players playing here at the higher level than we had in Iceland.

“I really think we have a good chance if we stick together, we believe and we work as one.”

As Hallgrímsson continues to get to grips with the culture here he might just know by now that there is famous song about being on the one road.

If it does indeed lead to North America next summer he will have the freedom of every parish in this country.