More Stories
Munster's Jack Crowley fends off Exeter Chiefs' Olly Woodburn. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
As it happened

As it happened: Exeter v Munster, Challenge Cup round of 16

Relive all the action from Sandy Park.
12.04pm, 4 Apr 2026
76

4 Apr 12:09PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Munster’s Challenge Cup round of 16 visit to Exeter.

Ciarán Kennedy here, and The 42′s Murray Kinsella is on location in Sandy Park. 

Murray will have a match report and reaction across the afternoon, but until then, I’ll keep you to date on all the action.

The game is live on Premier Sports 1, with a 12.30 kick-off.

4 Apr 12:23PM

And here’s a reminder of how the two teams line up.

  • EXETER: Olly Woodburn; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Henry Slade, Will Rigg, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; Harvey Skinner, Steve Varney; Scott Sio, Jack Yeandle, Jimmy Roots; Dafydd Jenkins (captain), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Ross Vintcent, Greg Fisilau

Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Bachuki Tchumbadze, Rus Tuima, Finn Worley-Brady, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Campbell Ridl.

  • MUNSTER: Ben O’Connor; Thaakir Abrahams, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Lee Barron, John Ryan; Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne (captain); Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn, Ben O’Donovan, Seán O’Brien, John Hodnett.

Referee: Jeremy Rozier [FFR].

4 Apr 12:31PM

Kick-off, we are underway at a windy Sandy Park.

4 Apr 12:34PM

2mins: Exeter 0 Munster 0

Exeter get wide and Paul Brown-Bampoe races for the line, but Alex Nankivell gets across to make an important tackle. The hosts looking sharp in the opening exchanges.

4 Apr 12:39PM

7mins: Exeter 0 Munster 0

We have our first Tadhg Beirne turnover of the afternoon. An important intervention from the Munster captain with Exter putting the pressure on 5 meters out from the tryline.

4 Apr 12:43PM

12mins: Exeter 0 Munster 0

Munster enjoying a bit of possession at the moment. Crowley kicks to the corner from a penalty, and the visitors have a lineout in the Exeter 23.

Exeter disrupt the throw but Munster hang on to the ball, only to lose it after a few phases, leading to an Exeter scrum, and the Chiefs win a scrum penalty – their second of the game already.

4 Apr 12:48PM

 

14mins: Exeter 7 Munster 0

That’s been coming. After winning that scrum penalty Exeter go down the pitch and strike the first blow, moving the ball wide where Feyi-Waboso eats up some ground, before Ross Vintcent powers over.

Henry Slade’s conversion, into that swirling wind, is a beauty.

4 Apr 12:50PM

16mins: Exeter 7 Munster 0

Another big moment.

Lovely hands from Beirne puts Gavin Coombes through a gap down the middle, before Crowley takes the ball and attacks the space. The Munster 10 is tackled – he might have liked the pass earlier from Coombes – and Exeter get in to turn the ball over through Tom Hooper 10m from the line.

4 Apr 12:52PM

Try for Exeter, Henry Slade.

4 Apr 12:53PM

21mins: Exeter 14 Munster 0

That’s a real blow. Munster were looking good on the ball, but then a loose pass gets picked off and Slade runs it home under the posts.

The centre then converts his try and Exeter are two scores up.

4 Apr 12:56PM

 

23mins: Exeter 14 Munster 0

Munster get exposed out wide again, and again Feyi-Waboso on the charge, bouncing off a tackle from Crowley. It’s looking dangerous for Munster but Beirne does really well to get a hand in and disrupt a pass inside, nudging the ball back. That might have been lights out for Munster.

4 Apr 12:59PM

Penalty – Slade. Exeter 17 Munster 0

4 Apr 1:00PM

29mins: Exeter 17 Munster 0

Slade adds another three points off the tee after Munster hooker Lee Barron plays the nine.

4 Apr 1:05PM

34mins: Exeter 24 Munster 0

Exeter pinged at the scrum for no hook, which you don’t see too often, handing Munster a chance to attack on the fringes of the Chiefs’ 22.

Munster build through the phases again, with good work from Nankivell, but then another loose pass is picked off as Ben O’Connor aims one at Alex Kendellen.

Will Rigg has the legs to run the pitch and score, with Slade adding the conversion. That’s another big blow for Munster out of nothing, and it looks a long way back for the province already.

 

4 Apr 1:11PM

Try for Exeter – Feyi-Waboso.

4 Apr 1:13PM

HALFTIME: Exeter 31 Munster 0

Wow, that is some end to the first half for Exeter.

Again, it’s Feyi-Waboso out wide, wandering inside and beating, I think, around five Munster defenders, with some very poor tackling from the visitors.

Slade converts and it’s 31-0 at half time. The good news for Munster is they will have that strong wind behind them in the second 40, but that’s about it. A tough first half for Clayton McMillan’s men.

We’ll be back with all the second half action in 15 minutes.

4 Apr 1:27PM

The second-half has just kicked off. Is there a big Munster comeback on the way?

4 Apr 1:34PM

45mins: Exeter 31 Munster 0

Munster with plenty of ball early in the second half but it never looks like going anywhere, really. Exeter very comfortable, so much so that Feyi-Waboso has already been replaced. 

4 Apr 1:39PM

TRY FOR MUNSTER – Jack Crowley!

4 Apr 1:40PM

50mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7

Better from Munster. Craig Casey does really well to force a turnover, and this time Munster make the territory count, getting the ball wide to Crowley who works hard to score.

The out-half coverts and finally, Munster are on the scoreboard.

4 Apr 1:48PM

 

57mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7

Munster get another shot from a lineout in the 22. Scannell goes to the front – his last throw was crooked – and Munster move to around 10m out. Exeter hold firm as Munster make a series of hard carries, before picking off another turnover through Campbell Ridl. It’s all a bit predictable now.

On their next attack Ben O’Connor snipes at some space down the wing but a two-man tackle forces him out of play.

4 Apr 1:50PM

59mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7

Crowley kicks a 50:22, a moment of a real quality from the Munster out-half.

4 Apr 1:52PM

61mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7

Crowley’s excellent kick comes to nothing, Munster pinged for a croc roll as they attacked from the resulting lineout. The call is against Nankivell on Slade. Just a penalty, no card.

4 Apr 1:55PM

64mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7

Tadhg Beirne needs some treatment on the pitch after finding himself on the receiving end of a massive tackle from Paul Brown-Bampoe.

As that’s happening, Casey kicks a wonderful 50:22. They really need to make this one count.

4 Apr 2:02PM

TRY – Tadhg Beirne. Exeter 31 Munster 14

4 Apr 2:03PM

69mins: Exeter 31 Munster 14

A long sequence of Munster pressure eventually leads to their second try.

Initially, Munster’s phases don’t make much of a dent, but they win a penalty. It’s tapped, Edogbo brings them close to the line under the posts with a strong carry, before Munster are pushed back a few yards.

Munster win a penalty for an offside call, and another Exeter defensive set ends with another Munster penalty. This time they manage to move it wide but Exeter get numbers across. Munster recycle the ball inside and an excellent Casey pass sends Beirne over.

That was hard work! Crowley converts.

4 Apr 2:07PM

Yellow card: Tadhg Beirne

4 Apr 2:07PM

74mins: Exeter 31 Munster 14

Tadhg Beirne’s afternoon is over, he’s sent to the bin for a deliberate knock-on. He knew it as soon as he stuck his arm out.

4 Apr 2:09PM

Try – Jack Crowley!

4 Apr 2:10PM

76mins: Exeter 31 Munster 21

Really nice from Crowley. He spots an opportunity and a chip and chase sends him in under the posts.

He’s in a hurry, so quickly drops the conversion over.

Four minutes left, and a 10 point game…

4 Apr 2:12PM

78mins: Exeter 31 Munster 21

Munster win a penalty in their own half, Crowley sizes up the corner and tries to drain every inch from his kick, but it doesn’t find touch and Exeter have the ball again.

4 Apr 2:14PM

FULLTIME: Exeter 31 Munster 21

4 Apr 2:18PM

And so Munster are out of Europe, beaten in the Challenge Cup round of 16 after dropping into the competition from the Champions Cup.

A 10-point loss for Clayton McMillan’s men against an impressive Exeter team, but anyone watching will appreciate that was a grim enough afternoon for the province.

It’s been a really disappointing season for Munster in Europe. This time last year they were beating La Rochelle away from home in the Champions Cup.

Murray Kinsella will have a report and all the reaction from Sandy Park on The 42 shortly. Thanks for joining our live coverage today and enjoy the rest of your Easter weekend, slán!

Author
View 76 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
76 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie