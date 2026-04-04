As it happened: Exeter v Munster, Challenge Cup round of 16

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Munster’s Challenge Cup round of 16 visit to Exeter.

Ciarán Kennedy here, and The 42′s Murray Kinsella is on location in Sandy Park.

Murray will have a match report and reaction across the afternoon, but until then, I’ll keep you to date on all the action.

The game is live on Premier Sports 1, with a 12.30 kick-off.