As it happened: Exeter v Munster, Challenge Cup round of 16

And here’s a reminder of how the two teams line up.
EXETER: Olly Woodburn; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Henry Slade, Will Rigg, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; Harvey Skinner, Steve Varney; Scott Sio, Jack Yeandle, Jimmy Roots; Dafydd Jenkins (captain), Andrea Zambonin; Tom Hooper, Ross Vintcent, Greg Fisilau
Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Bachuki Tchumbadze, Rus Tuima, Finn Worley-Brady, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Campbell Ridl.
MUNSTER: Ben O’Connor; Thaakir Abrahams, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Diarmuid Kilgallen; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Lee Barron, John Ryan; Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne (captain); Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.
Replacements: Niall Scannell, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn, Ben O’Donovan, Seán O’Brien, John Hodnett.
Referee: Jeremy Rozier [FFR].
4 Apr
12:31PM
Kick-off, we are underway at a windy Sandy Park.
4 Apr
12:34PM
2mins: Exeter 0 Munster 0
Exeter get wide and Paul Brown-Bampoe races for the line, but Alex Nankivell gets across to make an important tackle. The hosts looking sharp in the opening exchanges.
4 Apr
12:39PM
7mins: Exeter 0 Munster 0
We have our first Tadhg Beirne turnover of the afternoon. An important intervention from the Munster captain with Exter putting the pressure on 5 meters out from the tryline.
4 Apr
12:43PM
12mins: Exeter 0 Munster 0
Munster enjoying a bit of possession at the moment. Crowley kicks to the corner from a penalty, and the visitors have a lineout in the Exeter 23.
Exeter disrupt the throw but Munster hang on to the ball, only to lose it after a few phases, leading to an Exeter scrum, and the Chiefs win a scrum penalty – their second of the game already.
That’s been coming. After winning that scrum penalty Exeter go down the pitch and strike the first blow, moving the ball wide where Feyi-Waboso eats up some ground, before Ross Vintcent powers over.
Henry Slade’s conversion, into that swirling wind, is a beauty.
4 Apr
12:50PM
16mins: Exeter 7 Munster 0
Another big moment.
Lovely hands from Beirne puts Gavin Coombes through a gap down the middle, before Crowley takes the ball and attacks the space. The Munster 10 is tackled – he might have liked the pass earlier from Coombes – and Exeter get in to turn the ball over through Tom Hooper 10m from the line.
That’s a real blow. Munster were looking good on the ball, but then a loose pass gets picked off and Slade runs it home under the posts.
The centre then converts his try and Exeter are two scores up.
4 Apr
12:56PM
23mins: Exeter 14 Munster 0
Munster get exposed out wide again, and again Feyi-Waboso on the charge, bouncing off a tackle from Crowley. It’s looking dangerous for Munster but Beirne does really well to get a hand in and disrupt a pass inside, nudging the ball back. That might have been lights out for Munster.
Wow, that is some end to the first half for Exeter.
Again, it’s Feyi-Waboso out wide, wandering inside and beating, I think, around five Munster defenders, with some very poor tackling from the visitors.
Slade converts and it’s 31-0 at half time. The good news for Munster is they will have that strong wind behind them in the second 40, but that’s about it. A tough first half for Clayton McMillan’s men.
We’ll be back with all the second half action in 15 minutes.
4 Apr
1:27PM
The second-half has just kicked off. Is there a big Munster comeback on the way?
Better from Munster. Craig Casey does really well to force a turnover, and this time Munster make the territory count, getting the ball wide to Crowley who works hard to score.
The out-half coverts and finally, Munster are on the scoreboard.
4 Apr
1:48PM
57mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7
Munster get another shot from a lineout in the 22. Scannell goes to the front – his last throw was crooked – and Munster move to around 10m out. Exeter hold firm as Munster make a series of hard carries, before picking off another turnover through Campbell Ridl. It’s all a bit predictable now.
On their next attack Ben O’Connor snipes at some space down the wing but a two-man tackle forces him out of play.
4 Apr
1:50PM
59mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7
Crowley kicks a 50:22, a moment of a real quality from the Munster out-half.
4 Apr
1:52PM
61mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7
Crowley’s excellent kick comes to nothing, Munster pinged for a croc roll as they attacked from the resulting lineout. The call is against Nankivell on Slade. Just a penalty, no card.
4 Apr
1:55PM
64mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7
Tadhg Beirne needs some treatment on the pitch after finding himself on the receiving end of a massive tackle from Paul Brown-Bampoe.
As that’s happening, Casey kicks a wonderful 50:22. They really need to make this one count.
A long sequence of Munster pressure eventually leads to their second try.
Initially, Munster’s phases don’t make much of a dent, but they win a penalty. It’s tapped, Edogbo brings them close to the line under the posts with a strong carry, before Munster are pushed back a few yards.
Munster win a penalty for an offside call, and another Exeter defensive set ends with another Munster penalty. This time they manage to move it wide but Exeter get numbers across. Munster recycle the ball inside and an excellent Casey pass sends Beirne over.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
As it happened: Exeter v Munster, Challenge Cup round of 16
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Munster’s Challenge Cup round of 16 visit to Exeter.
Ciarán Kennedy here, and The 42′s Murray Kinsella is on location in Sandy Park.
Murray will have a match report and reaction across the afternoon, but until then, I’ll keep you to date on all the action.
The game is live on Premier Sports 1, with a 12.30 kick-off.
There’s plenty of pre-match reading on The 42, including Murray’s big game preview and his look at the role of Munster captain Tadhg Beirne.
You can find both articles below.
And here’s a reminder of how the two teams line up.
Replacements: Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Bachuki Tchumbadze, Rus Tuima, Finn Worley-Brady, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Campbell Ridl.
Replacements: Niall Scannell, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn, Ben O’Donovan, Seán O’Brien, John Hodnett.
Referee: Jeremy Rozier [FFR].
Kick-off, we are underway at a windy Sandy Park.
2mins: Exeter 0 Munster 0
Exeter get wide and Paul Brown-Bampoe races for the line, but Alex Nankivell gets across to make an important tackle. The hosts looking sharp in the opening exchanges.
7mins: Exeter 0 Munster 0
We have our first Tadhg Beirne turnover of the afternoon. An important intervention from the Munster captain with Exter putting the pressure on 5 meters out from the tryline.
12mins: Exeter 0 Munster 0
Munster enjoying a bit of possession at the moment. Crowley kicks to the corner from a penalty, and the visitors have a lineout in the Exeter 23.
Exeter disrupt the throw but Munster hang on to the ball, only to lose it after a few phases, leading to an Exeter scrum, and the Chiefs win a scrum penalty – their second of the game already.
Try for Exeter!
14mins: Exeter 7 Munster 0
That’s been coming. After winning that scrum penalty Exeter go down the pitch and strike the first blow, moving the ball wide where Feyi-Waboso eats up some ground, before Ross Vintcent powers over.
Henry Slade’s conversion, into that swirling wind, is a beauty.
16mins: Exeter 7 Munster 0
Another big moment.
Lovely hands from Beirne puts Gavin Coombes through a gap down the middle, before Crowley takes the ball and attacks the space. The Munster 10 is tackled – he might have liked the pass earlier from Coombes – and Exeter get in to turn the ball over through Tom Hooper 10m from the line.
Try for Exeter, Henry Slade.
21mins: Exeter 14 Munster 0
That’s a real blow. Munster were looking good on the ball, but then a loose pass gets picked off and Slade runs it home under the posts.
The centre then converts his try and Exeter are two scores up.
23mins: Exeter 14 Munster 0
Munster get exposed out wide again, and again Feyi-Waboso on the charge, bouncing off a tackle from Crowley. It’s looking dangerous for Munster but Beirne does really well to get a hand in and disrupt a pass inside, nudging the ball back. That might have been lights out for Munster.
Penalty – Slade. Exeter 17 Munster 0
29mins: Exeter 17 Munster 0
Slade adds another three points off the tee after Munster hooker Lee Barron plays the nine.
34mins: Exeter 24 Munster 0
Exeter pinged at the scrum for no hook, which you don’t see too often, handing Munster a chance to attack on the fringes of the Chiefs’ 22.
Munster build through the phases again, with good work from Nankivell, but then another loose pass is picked off as Ben O’Connor aims one at Alex Kendellen.
Will Rigg has the legs to run the pitch and score, with Slade adding the conversion. That’s another big blow for Munster out of nothing, and it looks a long way back for the province already.
Try for Exeter – Feyi-Waboso.
HALFTIME: Exeter 31 Munster 0
Wow, that is some end to the first half for Exeter.
Again, it’s Feyi-Waboso out wide, wandering inside and beating, I think, around five Munster defenders, with some very poor tackling from the visitors.
Slade converts and it’s 31-0 at half time. The good news for Munster is they will have that strong wind behind them in the second 40, but that’s about it. A tough first half for Clayton McMillan’s men.
We’ll be back with all the second half action in 15 minutes.
The second-half has just kicked off. Is there a big Munster comeback on the way?
Here’s that Feyi-Waboso try.
45mins: Exeter 31 Munster 0
Munster with plenty of ball early in the second half but it never looks like going anywhere, really. Exeter very comfortable, so much so that Feyi-Waboso has already been replaced.
TRY FOR MUNSTER – Jack Crowley!
50mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7
Better from Munster. Craig Casey does really well to force a turnover, and this time Munster make the territory count, getting the ball wide to Crowley who works hard to score.
The out-half coverts and finally, Munster are on the scoreboard.
57mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7
Munster get another shot from a lineout in the 22. Scannell goes to the front – his last throw was crooked – and Munster move to around 10m out. Exeter hold firm as Munster make a series of hard carries, before picking off another turnover through Campbell Ridl. It’s all a bit predictable now.
On their next attack Ben O’Connor snipes at some space down the wing but a two-man tackle forces him out of play.
59mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7
Crowley kicks a 50:22, a moment of a real quality from the Munster out-half.
61mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7
Crowley’s excellent kick comes to nothing, Munster pinged for a croc roll as they attacked from the resulting lineout. The call is against Nankivell on Slade. Just a penalty, no card.
64mins: Exeter 31 Munster 7
Tadhg Beirne needs some treatment on the pitch after finding himself on the receiving end of a massive tackle from Paul Brown-Bampoe.
As that’s happening, Casey kicks a wonderful 50:22. They really need to make this one count.
TRY – Tadhg Beirne. Exeter 31 Munster 14
69mins: Exeter 31 Munster 14
A long sequence of Munster pressure eventually leads to their second try.
Initially, Munster’s phases don’t make much of a dent, but they win a penalty. It’s tapped, Edogbo brings them close to the line under the posts with a strong carry, before Munster are pushed back a few yards.
Munster win a penalty for an offside call, and another Exeter defensive set ends with another Munster penalty. This time they manage to move it wide but Exeter get numbers across. Munster recycle the ball inside and an excellent Casey pass sends Beirne over.
That was hard work! Crowley converts.
Yellow card: Tadhg Beirne
74mins: Exeter 31 Munster 14
Tadhg Beirne’s afternoon is over, he’s sent to the bin for a deliberate knock-on. He knew it as soon as he stuck his arm out.
Try – Jack Crowley!
76mins: Exeter 31 Munster 21
Really nice from Crowley. He spots an opportunity and a chip and chase sends him in under the posts.
He’s in a hurry, so quickly drops the conversion over.
Four minutes left, and a 10 point game…
78mins: Exeter 31 Munster 21
Munster win a penalty in their own half, Crowley sizes up the corner and tries to drain every inch from his kick, but it doesn’t find touch and Exeter have the ball again.
FULLTIME: Exeter 31 Munster 21
And so Munster are out of Europe, beaten in the Challenge Cup round of 16 after dropping into the competition from the Champions Cup.
A 10-point loss for Clayton McMillan’s men against an impressive Exeter team, but anyone watching will appreciate that was a grim enough afternoon for the province.
It’s been a really disappointing season for Munster in Europe. This time last year they were beating La Rochelle away from home in the Champions Cup.
Murray Kinsella will have a report and all the reaction from Sandy Park on The 42 shortly. Thanks for joining our live coverage today and enjoy the rest of your Easter weekend, slán!
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Challenge Cup exeter rugby knockout rugby Munster Rugby