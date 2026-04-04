Sale set up potential Champions Cup last-8 clash with Leinster

Updated at 22.37

Champions Cup last 16 scores on Saturday:

Bath 31 Saracens 22

Toulon 28 Stormers 27

Glasgow 25 Bulls 21

Toulouse 59 Bristol 26

Harlequins 17 Sale 26

SALE SHARKS’ EXPERIENCED George Ford won the battle of the England fly-halves, kicking 16 points against Marcus Smith’s Harlequins in a 26-17 victory in west London.

Sale will face Leinster or Edinburgh, who face off in Dublin on Sunday, in the next round.

Elsewhere, France centre Kalvin Gourgues scored two scintillating tries as Toulouse reached the Champions Cup quarter-finals after a 59-26 hammering of Bristol Bears on Saturday.

Gourgues crossed twice in the first half in glorious sunshine in south-west France to set up a last-eight tie next weekend against holders Bordeaux-Begles or Leicester Tigers, who meet on Sunday.

Wingers Matthis Lebel and Teddy Thomas also claimed doubles while superstar scrum-half Antoine Dupont provided four assists for Toulouse’s nine tries in total.

Captain Fitz Harding, Fiji winger Kalaveti Ravouvou, centre James Williams and replacement Noah Heward touched down in a losing effort for Bristol.

“We were surprised from the off, but we managed to react,” player of the match Gourgues told BeIn Sports.

“I’m happy to have been able to be of service to the team with two tries and by bringing others into the game around me.”

“It doesn’t matter who we face, we’ll prepare the same way,” he added, with the prospect of an all-French tie against Bordeaux and a re-run of last season’s semi-final next week.

Toulouse named a full-strength side for the game played at the city’s football ground with Les Bleus duo Dupont and Romain Ntamack at half-back.

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Despite their strong line-up, they trailed after just five minutes as flanker Harding crashed over to quieten the packed 32,000-capacity crowd.

However, the record six-time champions dominated the rest of the half, dotting down six times, the highlight coming in Gourgues’ opening effort, which started with Dupont and Ntamack counter-attacking from their own 22m.

Gourges’ second touchdown was from a shorter distance, but the 21-year-old illustrated all his potential with a smooth sidestep to beat Wales full-back Louis Rees-Zammitt.

After the break, Gourgues remained heavily involved, feeding ex-France winger Thomas for his second try with the result already beyond doubt.

Elsewhere, Glasgow Warriors edged the Bulls 25-21 and will welcome Toulon next week after the three-time winners held on while being down two players to edge the Stormers 28-27.

The Warriors were 14-12 behind at half-time in driving rain before prop Patrick Schickerling and centre Stafford McDowall scored in the second half for Franco Smith’s side.

- ‘Huge’ for Bath -

Earlier, England flyer Henry Arundell also scored twice as 1998 champions Bath came from behind to see off English Prem rivals Saracens 31-22.

Prem holders Bath will face Henry Pollock’s Northampton in the next round after last season’s runners-up beat Castres 49-41 on Friday.

Bath’s title credentials were underlined, having been 10-0 behind at the break before claiming a first Champions Cup quarter-final spot since 2015.

“It’s huge for the club, and the fans deserve nothing more than knockout rounds at The Rec,” Bath captain Ben Spencer said.

“Delighted with the win but disappointed with aspects of the performance we know we are going to need to be a hell of a lot better when Saints come.”

– © AFP 2026