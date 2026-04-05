5 lessons learned from Ireland's latest World Cup qualifying campaign

1. Defence is the best form of attack

IRELAND BOSS HEIMIR Hallgrímsson had a year of Nations League games and friendlies ahead of this World Cup campaign. But it was only after his third qualifier that it seemed as if the manager had settled on a philosophy of how he wants the team to play.

Going into the job, the former Iceland boss had a reputation for playing a 4-4-1-1 formation with the country, where he achieved his greatest managerial success.

For his first qualifier with Ireland, Hallgrímsson adopted a similar approach.

A four-man backline featured Jake O’Brien, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins and Matt Doherty (in a different position to normal at left back).

Josh Cullen and Jason Knight were the central midfielders, with Ryan Manning and Sammie Szmodics in the wide roles.

Evan Ferguson was the main frontman, with Finn Azaz operating behind him as a number 10.

The consensus in this match was that Ireland were too open and consequently found themselves 2-0 down to Hungary after 15 minutes.

Like in the reverse fixture, the Boys in Green acquired an increasingly attack-minded approach, with Adam Idah, Mikey Johnston, Chiedozie Ogbene, Kasey McAteer, and Jack Taylor all introduced.

In the end, it worked. Ireland rescued an unlikely draw, thanks to Idah’s stoppage-time equaliser.

They were greatly aided by Roland Sallai’s needless red card early in the second half, three minutes after Ferguson had pulled a goal back.

There was an overriding sense, though, that it was a bit of a let-off for Hallgrímsson’s side, who had badly struggled in the opening 45 minutes before capitalising on a change in the game’s momentum.

The Armenia away game, on the other hand, an embarrassing 2-1 defeat in Yerevan, was a watershed moment and forced a change in style.

This time, Ireland began with a back three (as was the case in their next five qualifiers), but still played in quite an attacking manner.

The defence and goalkeeper (O’Brien, O’Shea and Collins, plus Caoimhin Kelleher) would remain unchanged for the rest of the campaign.

The wing-backs were Manning and Ogbene, while Cullen and Knight retained their places in midfield.

Taylor and Azaz were picked in more attacking midfield roles behind Ferguson.

By half-time, it was clear this strategy was not working, with the visitors a goal down.

It was one of just two qualifiers where Hallgrímsson felt the need to make a change at the break. Idah and McAteer replaced Ogbene and Taylor.

But Ireland looked just as poor in the second half, and if anything, the 2-1 scoreline flattered the Boys in Green, with VAR marginally ruling an Armenia goal out and Kelleher having to make some impressive saves.

What was most noticeable in this match was how easily Ireland were torn apart by the side then ranked 105th in the world, who had just suffered a 5-0 defeat by Portugal.

It was no exaggeration to suggest it was a contender for the worst performance and result in the team’s history, though it would soon be followed by two of the best.

Since Yerevan, Ireland have adopted a much more defensive approach under Hallgrímsson.

Low blocks have become more common, as have defensive-minded wing-backs.

Knight and McAteer have not featured in a competitive Ireland game since. Killian Phillips (who came off the bench in the 70th minute) has not even made a squad.

It is the last time Ogbene was selected at wing-back (rather than in a more attacking role further forward).

It is also the last time Ireland started without at least one ball carrier (Ogbene, Festy Ebosele or both) in one of the central attacking positions, as the Boys in Green focused more on rapid counter-attacks while being tough to break down defensively.

It is an approach that is hard to quibble with. Ireland’s five Premier League regulars this season — Collins, O’Brien, Kelleher, Cullen and Doherty — are all at their best at stopping the opposition. Although with Ebosele suspended and Ogbene having played barely any first-team football post-Budapest, the counter-attack in Prague was not as effective as it could have been.

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2. Experience trumps form

Ireland’s Seamus Coleman. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland have traditionally often relied on players who don’t always play regularly for their clubs.

When Jason McAteer scored his famous winner against the Netherlands in the September 2001 World Cup qualifier at Lansdowne Road, he was out of favour at Blackburn.

Robbie Keane generally always played for his country, whether he was on fire at Tottenham or on the periphery at Leeds or Inter Milan.

Initially, Heimir Hallgrímsson ostensibly tried to pick more based on club form.

That is seemingly why Seamus Coleman, who has started only four Premier League matches in the last two seasons and completed 90 minutes in only one of those, was left out of the September window.

Yet Hallgrímsson has since conceded this decision was a mistake, with the 37-year-old starting each of the next five competitive fixtures.

John Egan was also recalled, the 33-year-old bringing similar leadership qualities. It helped that he had started playing regularly in the Championship with Hull City following an injury-ridden spell. However, unlike the Everton man, he did not play a major part in Ireland’s campaign.

Similarly, Ogbene last started a Championship match on 4 November, but has featured from the outset in four Ireland games since then.

And 34-year-old Robbie Brady, who has made just two substitute appearances for Preston this season, played more than half the match in Prague (including extra-time).

The policy of embracing more established leaders like Coleman helped get Ireland’s flagging campaign back on track.

Although it also counted against them to some extent against Czechia — both Coleman and Ogbene looked exhausted long before they were substituted in the 96th minute. And the visitors’ increasing tiredness partly caused them to surrender the initiative after their dominant start to the contest.

However, whether Ireland can continue to rely on veterans like Coleman, Brady and Egan heading into the Euro 2028 campaign remains to be seen. A 41-year-old Pepe lined out for Portugal at Euro 2024, becoming the oldest player in the competition’s history, so it would not be unprecedented to keep faith in the experienced trio.

3. Every disadvantage has its advantage

Ireland's Troy Parrott celebrates. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland’s two most important players in this qualifying campaign were both strikers.

Of their 11 goals, Parrott scored six, and Ferguson managed three (Idah and Matěj Kovář were responsible for the other two).

Without the duo’s goals, the Boys in Green would not have got very far.

As Martin O’Neill was regularly reminding people during his managerial reign, Ireland have long lacked a natural goalscorer in the side since Robbie Keane’s retirement.

Yet both Parrott and Ferguson have consolidated their status as potential heirs to the throne in this campaign.

Parrott has also arguably become the most famous Irish footballer since Keane, thanks primarily to his spectacular heroics in Budapest.

With 28 goals in 41 appearances this season for AZ Alkmaar, plus transfer links to AC Milan and Dortmund among other top clubs, there is a widespread sense that the 24-year-old is starting to fulfil his potential.

Ferguson, on the other hand, has had a difficult few years at club level. Injuries and form have meant he has failed to get consistent game time, and goals have also been few and far between — he managed just three for Roma in Serie A this season and one with Brighton in the Premier League last year.

But the Meath native can take encouragement from his fellow striker’s trajectory. At the same age Ferguson is now (21), Parrott was struggling with injuries, goals and confidence. It took a series of unsuccessful loan spells in England before the Dubliner rejuvenated his career in the Eredivisie.

And in the space of one international window, Parrott transformed his Ireland status from useful squad member to indispensable starter.

Had Ferguson not been injured and Hallgrímsson faced with little option but to start Parrott in the games against Portugal and Hungary last November, the latter might still be perceived as an impact option off the bench, and Ireland may not have made it as far as the playoffs.

As Dutch legend Johan Cruyff once said, every disadvantage has its advantage.

The challenge in the future, if Ferguson can put his persistent injury woes behind him, will be incorporating both stars into the starting XI while retaining defensive solidity.

Idah, who has also had a difficult time with injuries of late — his last Swansea start came on 9 December — is a decent back-up, while the talk of Chelsea’s Liam Delap potentially declaring for Ireland has also resurfaced.

4. Practice makes perfect

Ireland’s Alan Browne and Dara O'Shea react as they lose the penalty shoot-out. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Italia ’90 was historic not only because it was Ireland’s first appearance and best performance to date at the World Cup.

It was also notable because 36 years on, it remains the only time Ireland triumphed on penalties, as a Packie Bonner-inspired team edged out Romania for a place in the competition’s quarter-finals.

Since then, Ireland have had three shootouts, losing to Spain in the World Cup, Slovakia in the Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs, and Czechia last month.

Before the encounter in Prague, Hallgrímsson seemed to downplay the importance of spot kicks, suggesting that with Ireland’s limited time on the training pitch before the game, they would be better off focusing on other areas.

But a nervy, error-ridden performance against the Czechs culminated appropriately, as the Boys in Green were knocked out in the cruellest of fashion.

It is therefore tempting to wonder whether Hallgrímsson privately regrets his pre-match words.

There is not much between Ireland and Czechia in terms of quality, and judging by their previous results, it always felt likely that fine margins would decide the contest.

In the aftermath of Prague, the well-worn argument has once again been put forth that practising for penalties is pointless as it is impossible to replicate the pressure of a live-match situation.

While there is some truth in that claim, it seems extreme to dismiss the significance of practice in any discipline.

If the above contention were wholly true, why do elite golfers do anything before majors or out-halves in rugby kick conversions in training?

From a footballing perspective, England are a good example. For years, they had a dreadful record at penalties, exiting the 1990, 1998, and 2006 World Cups on spot kicks, as well as Euro 1996, 2004, 2012 and 2020. But they improved on this record under Gareth Southgate, knocking out Colombia and Switzerland at the World Cup and Euros, with the former Aston Villa star emphasising the virtue of perpetual preparation in this area.

Perhaps it is also time for Ireland to take a deeper look at the reasons behind their shootout woes and re-examine their approach. More practice hours will not guarantee success (even Johnny Sexton occasionally missed conversions), but it should improve their prospects.

5. Midfield depth remains an issue

Josh Cullen missed the Czechia playoff through injury. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

There is no doubt that under Hallgrímsson, the lack of midfield depth remains an issue.

Most of the team was fairly well established by the end of this campaign.

Kelleher, plus the back three of Collins, O’Shea and O’Brien, were more or less nailed on.

At wing-back, it was invariably Coleman and one of Scales or Manning. Ogbene and Azaz gradually established themselves as the first choice in the attacking midfield positions, with one of Parrott or Ferguson up front, depending on who was fit.

In most of those positions, there was at least one individual who could be relied upon to come in and do a decent job if a first-choice performer got injured.

Yet it feels like central midfield is the one area with a lack of depth.

The absence of Cullen, the one guaranteed starter, who sustained an ACL injury while playing against Everton in December, emphasised Ireland’s shortcomings in this area.

The Burnley star was badly missed in Prague. Molumby and Taylor both had decent games, but neither is a natural replacement for Cullen, as both are more 8s than 6s. The same is true of Alan Browne, who replaced Taylor in the 68th minute of the playoff semi.

And this position is ultimately where the contest was lost — Ireland ceded control of the game in the second half and merely hoped to hang on for a 2-1 victory.

The use of Molumby during the campaign epitomised Hallgrímsson’s uncertainty. The West Brom star was left out of the squad for the September window, but started four of the next five qualifiers, only missing the Portugal home game through suspension. The 26-year-old promptly went from being (at least) fifth in the midfield pecking order to one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Others tried in the position over the course of the campaign were Knight, Phillips, Will Smallbone, Conor Coventry and Browne, with mixed results at best.

Andrew Moran’s first goal for Preston on Friday was a reminder that he remains in the picture, even if the 22-year-old’s only three senior caps have come in friendlies and the Nations League.

Centre-back Nathan Collins was memorably tried out in midfield during the Nations League game away to England, and Bosun Lawal made his debut in the friendly against North Macedonia on Thursday, with the Stoke City man appearing to be one of the more viable candidates for more consistent game time.

An uncapped player could also emerge — in an interview this week, Hallgrímsson told The 42 that his staff were looking into the eligibility of Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

Regardless, settling on a midfield two and finding a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman will be on Hallgrímsson’s to-do list before Euro 2028 rolls around.