Heimir Hallgrimsson exclusive interview: 'You have many positives you take for granted'

Heimir Hallgrimsson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON’S FINAL act of Ireland’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign is to subject himself to a post-mortem conducted by The 42.

I meet him in Ireland’s team room at the Castleknock Hotel, which is decorated with images of the improbable victory in Budapest. I am drawn to one picture of Troy Parrott’s winner that I hadn’t seen before.

It was taken from behind the goal, meaning the only face in the frame is Parrott’s, his face contorted in desperate effort to jab the ball beyond the Hungarian ‘keeper. Every other image of the goal I’ve seen foregrounds the deftness of Parrott’s winning touch: this is the first that focuses on his determination. Perhaps this picture was chosen to reinforce a subtle message to every other player who sat in the room across the previous nine days. You can’t all finish like Troy, but you can all work as hard as him.

It’s from these basics of hard work that Hallgrimsson has built this Irish team, telling me his first mistake upon taking over in September 2024 was assuming that the Irish players had been routinely winning 50/50 duels with opposition players.

“I thought we would not need to work on those things,” says Hallgrimsson, “when in the end they were a key factor.”

As I am busy inspecting his teamroom, Hallgrimsson has briefly stepped outside to empty the coffee machine tray. He returns, fiddles with the machine for a minute or so, and then hands me a black coffee as I sit down.

The room is festooned with images of Budapest as Hallgrimsson wanted to consistently remind the players of their November achievements so as to be able to roll that mad momentum into the play-off semi-final in Prague. Alas it rolled for only 25 minutes, at which point Ireland lost their two-goal lead and became stogged in quicksand, their World Cup dream sinking gradually, painfully.

These Budapest images are already bittersweet to me, already hued with a kind of nostalgia.

The colour hanging over the first Irish training session after Prague was black, but this, says Hallgrimsson, is as it should have been. “If we had players coming back smiling, we wouldn’t want those players,” he says.

We want competitive and ambitious players who feel the hurt when we lose.

Hallgrimsson has absorbed a mantra he heard in a press conference conducted by Dara O’Shea, that the Irish players either “win or learn”. Hence throughout our conversation Hallgrimsson repeats his view that success is a journey and not a destination; that hurt can be turned into information to make things better in the future.

He says he and the players must first admit to their mistakes and then take ownership of them. Ryan Manning did exactly this when he stood before the squad in acknowledgement of his concession of the Czechs’ first-half penalty in Prague.

Hallgrimsson has built the identity of his Irish team on six pillars, one of which is “focus and discipline”. He can’t disagree when I say that Manning’s penalty concession violated this principle, but I’m struck by his tone when he tells me, “this game is just so amazing, that focus and discipline can be the key”. He doesn’t say this ruefully, but with a kind of wonder. This, I feel, is an insight into his mindset: that which cost Ireland in Prague is what allows them to compete and win in the future.

I bore witness to Hallgrimsson’s inherent positivity the night before, as his post-match briefing with journalists coincided with the penalty shootout in Prague. Hallgrimsson said he wanted the Czechs to win as it would show how close Ireland had come to the World Cup. His assistant John O’Shea was in the room too, who didn’t want the Czechs to win as it would show how close Ireland had come to the World Cup. I was very much on O’Shea’s side of the Czechs’ Rorschach test.

“I know it’s a dagger in the back,” said Hallgrimsson to O’Shea at the moment the Czechs qualified.

“The dagger has gone through my back,” replied O’Shea.

The Irish team after their shootout loss in Prague. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The manager’s positivity will be a vital remedy for the Irish squad now, and not only off the pitch, as I learn when I ask him what he would now do differently in Prague.

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“Honestly, looking back at it, I felt the same way, if even more secure than in the game. I felt we were in total control. We denied them any kind of goalscoring chance. I see games normally from a defensive perspective, I was so relaxed as I didn’t see it coming. Maybe I was sleeping or off guard, but the way they scored, it wasn’t like they opened us up or anything. It wasn’t because someone made a mistake or was in the wrong place, it was just one of those things that fell for them.

Looking at it again, I wouldn’t have done much different. In the game and at half time, I wanted them to understand that they were a better football team than Czechia.

“So being more relaxed in possession, being more brave playing out from the back, not as many long balls as we played. But then again, Captain Hindsight: if we were too brave, we maybe would have lost possession and they would have punished us.

“Understanding where we are coming from, being safe is the most natural thing to do in this position. But going on and growing [in the future], I would say when we are better than the opponent, be more brave in your actions.”

Hallgrimsson says it was “more psychology than tactics” that caused Ireland to drop deep and struggle to retain possession across the second half against the Czechs.

Ireland’s failure to control the ball in high-stakes games in which they have the lead is a debate that has raged around the team for years – bordering on decades – and I ask whether the problem today is a lack of technical quality in midfield to take the ball in tight spaces and pass, pass, pass, or something deeper regarding the team’s psychology.

“I guess it’s a little bit of both,” he replies.

The big picture is we don’t have many players playing at the highest level. That is fact number one that we always need to understand. Looking for that player is a waste of time because he is not there. Will he be there in the future? Hopefully.

Without a central midfielder of that quality, Hallgrimsson says he and his staff have had to find different means of maximising their in-possession play, saying they have prioritised exploiting the talents at their disposal in advanced attacking areas. Hence Finn Azaz’s central role in the campaign and the enthusiasm around Harvey Vale.

“The midfielders we have been using have been doing a really good job stabilising the team and just knowing their roles,” says Hallgrimsson, throwing back to a comment he made in an early press conference. “A lot of our midfielders are similar: they don’t have a lot of height, they have a good engine, powerful players, willing as hell and running all over. Now we have found stability in their positioning and their cooperation has improved a lot.”

Hallgrimsson said in advance Ireland would not practise penalties and he doesn’t regret the fact in hindsight. “I am very pragmatic”, he says. “We had two training days, a Monday and a Tuesday, and we needed to do the defensive bits, the attacking bits, and the set pieces.” Hallgrimsson and his coaches each drew up their own order of preference for Ireland’s penalty takers – right down to the 25th squad member – in advance of the camp, off which they then selected a single list together. Hallgrimsson then told the players that anyone who didn’t want to take a penalty should talk to him in private, and whoever did so was bumped down the list. And while the players spent 10 minutes taking penalties at the end of training on Monday and Tuesday, they did not practise an elaborate simulation a la Gareth Southgate’s England, whereby the players linked arms on the semi-circle before walking forth and taking the ball off their own goalkeeper.

“You can never replicate the moment in Abbotstown to the pressure in Czechia,” he says. “The pressure, the media, the fans. Even if you walk 20 steps with the ball in your hand, you can never replicate it.”

Azaz and Alan Browne missed for Ireland in the shootout. “If we were to do it again, I wouldn’t be far from picking similar players that we did,” says Hallgrimsson.

When you look at the kicks, they don’t hit the ball as they did normally. For me that is just psychological pressure.

This is my cue to ask about the long-lamented absence of a sports psychologist. “I opened the door,” laughs Hallgrimsson. He is clear on the benefit to be brought to the squad, and has recommended to the FAI that one be hired. Hallgrimsson confirmed it hasn’t happened yet for budgetary purposes, admitting that he sees it from the perspective of the men’s national team but that the role is just as important for the women’s team and the underage squads.

“There are moments you definitely need someone in this area and us as an organisation must have someone at least in the near future,” he says while acknowledging the FAI’s recent round of cutbacks and redundancies.

Talk of the lack of a sports psychologist was precipitated by Hallgrimsson’s early diagnoses that the Irish shirt weighed heavily on some players, and it became a recurring theme around defeats like the 5-0 hammering away to England and the 2-1 loss in Armenia. The success of Budapest and November brings different pressures, however, with the adulation for the players transforming itself into a weighty expectation. Hence some players spoke of having let the country down upon their dejected return from Prague.

“I agree that when we do better the pressure becomes more,” says Hallgrimsson.

My question would be: do we want to miss that and not have the pressure, or do we want to keep the pressure and have the chance of the heartbreak we had? I would always say, let’s go for the big games. Let’s have the pressure.

Hallgrimsson says managing this outburst of love and attention is another thing which the squad and their support staff have to improve, even down to the number of fans who have been turning up seeking selfies and autographs. “It is lovely to have support,” he says, “but there has to be a balance, especially when it comes to big games.”

The Irish fans at the Fortuna Arena in Prague. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

With the World Cup suddenly vanishing from the horizon, Hallgrimsson will now spend the majority of April scouting players for the May training camp in Spain. They have agreed to one friendly against Grenada, who might yet provide the opposition for a second game. Hallgrimsson sees this as an opportunity to assess his broader talent pool.

He says he prefers to watch training sessions rather than games, given training affords him a chance to meet the player and his coaches. Plus, he has access to games on his WyScout database anyway. (His penalty shootout preparation was at least consistent with his view of time management.) Hallgrimsson is forecasting around 10 new call-ups for that May camp, most of whom will be playing Championship and League One players not involved in play-offs. Jack Moylan and Jaden Umeh are among those under consideration.

The search for talent does not stop, and Vale’s arrival is the latest proof of a redoubling of efforts to source Irish-eligible players from across the world. Hallgrimsson has not given up on Chelsea striker Liam Delap, while he and the FAI are doing background checks as to whether Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is eligible to play for Ireland. “We have heard he has Irish heritage,” he says of Scott. “He would be a good player.”

Prior to this next scouting trip, Hallgrimsson is spending Easter at home with family in Iceland. He is sticking around with Ireland through to Euro 2028, having initially promised himself he would wait until the end of the World Cup campaign before deciding where he stood and what he should do next.

The FAI were very keen to have him renew in advance of the play-offs, and Hallgrimsson ultimately decided to stay put. There were reports linking him with a job in Indonesia, but Hallgrimsson says he received no concrete offers, merely a series of messages from agents sounding him out for interest in various jobs. John O’Shea is expected to extend his contract as assistant, and Hallgrimsson hopes Paddy McCarthy renews also, but that he will also have opportunities in his future which may preclude a re-commitment to Ireland.

“I think he is ready for a bigger role, whether at Crystal Palace or anywhere else is for him to answer,” says Hallgrimsson of McCarthy.

Hallgrimsson meanwhile agrees with me that the FAI’s desire to tie him down was flattering.

“I am going to be honest, it has not been easy for me to come here,” he says. “First of all, a no-name in the game; I wasn’t a famous football player. My occupation has also been in my way. It has been used in a negative way that I have a university degree in something other than sports science.

I have needed to prove myself, not only to the media and the public but to the players as well.

It’s at this point I feel guilty for asking him earlier if he will open his dental surgery during his return home. (He doesn’t plan to, but reckons somebody will knock on the door looking for something to be fixed.)

Having already talked to Hallgrimsson about Ireland’s limitations in central midfield, I once again feel like I’m stuck in a time warp in asking him about his reaction to Eamon Dunphy’s view of him, given Dunphy has used his Daily Star column to lead the derision of Hallgrimsson as “The Dentist”.

“I have learned with having good people around me to respect people’s opinions,” says Hallgrimsson. “I know Eamon has not been happy with the dentist, but I just respect his opinion. It’s his national team as it is anyone else’s, I don’t need to agree with him and I am not going to lose sleep over what he thinks. But I respect his opinion and he has a right to his opinion. I am just pissed off with the Icelandic media, they always pick the most negative headline! They take the most offence when someone says something bad about me, I am telling them there’s more papers here than his paper!”

If the Icelandic media are interested in the outsider’s view of one of their own, I ask Hallgrimsson to give me an outsider’s impression of us.

Laughing, he describes my question as a banana skin.

“I have tried to see more than Dublin,” he says. “You know where I come from, I like the small villages.

“I love the roads, I know you don’t like the roads but they are a lot better than a lot of the countries around you!

It is green, and it is clean. The air here is one of the cleanest in the world, so you have many positives you take for granted. Sure there’s a little rain here but it’s better than the wind and the snow back in Iceland!

“Seeing it as an outsider, the people are open, they are intelligent – education is on a high level – and fit. There are not many fat Irish people I see! The people are outgoing, half of the nation has a dog according to what I see when I take my walks. They are running, walking, cycling, working out. It is a healthy nation.

“I have travelled a lot. There are so many positives I don’t think the Irish people realise, so many good things going on here. You don’t fight back until your back is against the rope, and then you jump forward and you want to fight.

“Being in places where things are so much worse and people think themselves superior, you are absolutely the opposite. You should be really proud to have all you have here, because life qualities are getting lesser and lesser in the world.”

The Irish squad celebrate in Budapest. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Perhaps Hallgrimsson will indulge his positivity once again and cite this principle to keep some of the images from Budapest on the wall.

While the World Cup is going to be one long, painful reminder of what we do not have, it would be consistent with Hallgrimsson’s outlook to point out what we have had, and what may be yet to come.