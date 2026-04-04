Ulster edge Ospreys to secure quarter-final spot

Challenge Cup:

Ulster 28

Ospreys 24

Michael Sadlier reports from Affidea Stadium

ULSTER WILL MEET La Rochelle in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals in Belfast next Friday after overcoming a battling Ospreys at a storm-lashed Affidea Stadium in a tense round of 16 tie.

First-half tries from Cormac Izuchukwu and David McCann, followed by second-half efforts via Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney, got them over the line, though Ospreys nearly snatched it only for Kieran Hardy’s late score to be ruled out for an apparent forward pass.

Regardless of Storm Dave, which brought gale-force winds and just before kick-off a torrential downpour, Ulster got the start they would have wanted and scored when Cormac Izuchukwu got over from close range with Nathan Doak converting into the gale.

But the Ospreys struck back. After carrying hard near Ulster’s line, they tapped a penalty, and Reuben Morgan-Williams got through near the posts. Dan Edwards’ conversion made it seven apiece.

Dan Kasande then scored the Ospreys’ second try, stepping in at an angle after Ospreys had broken off a maul. Edwards converted as well.

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The visitors continued in the ascendancy — Edwards decided to go for the posts with a penalty and, with the gale supporting him, nailed it to put his side 10 points ahead.

Ulster knew they couldn’t afford the Welsh any more points before the sides changed ends, and then began the comeback with David McCann scoring close in. Doak converted.

Amid difficult conditions, Ulster’s improvement continued when great hands from James Hume and McCloskey allowed Stockdale to break two tackles to score at the posts. Doak converted, and Ulster now led 21-17.

With the rain back, Ospreys then had a series of pick and goes on Ulster’s line, and only an intervention from Iain Henderson prevented the try as he held up a visiting player over the line.

Shortly thereafter, Ulster had a fourth try, Nick Timoney running in after lovely hands from McCloskey. Doak again added a superb conversion, followed by Jac Morgan being yellow carded for foul play in the lead up to the try.

With the rain hammering down, Luke Morgan was stopped at the corner by a double hit from Jack Murphy and Ethan McIlroy, though via the TMO, referee Anthony Woodthorpe awarded a penalty try and yellow carded Murphy for a high tackle.

Ulster finished with 14 and survived Hardy’s try being scrubbed out amid late drama.

Ulster: E McIlroy; W Kok, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Flannery, N Doak: A Bell, R Herring, T O’Toole; I Henderson, C Izuchukwu; D McCann, N Timoney, J Augustus.

Replacements: T Stewart for Herring 21mins, S Crean for Bell 12mins, S Wilson for O’Toole 61mins, O’Toole for Crean 73mins, C Irvine for Henderson 57mins, B Ward for Augustus 58mins, C McKee for Doak 67mins, J Murphy for Flannery 56mins, Z Ward for Kok 61mins.

Yellow card: J Murphy 68mins

Ospreys: J Walsh; D Kasende, O Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; D Edwards, R Morgan-Williams; G Thomas, S Parry, R Henry, R Davies, R Smith, H Sutton, J Morgan (capt), M Morris.

Replacements: E Daniel for Parry 58mins, S Thomas for G Thomas 51mins, T Botha for Henry 51mins, J Fender for Davies 59mins, H Deaves for Sutton 57mins, K Hardy for Morgan-Williams 54mins, E Boshoff for mins, I Hopkins for Walsh 63mins.

Yellow card: J Morgan 56mns

Referee: A Woodthorpe (England)