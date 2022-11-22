Ireland winger Hansen likely to miss Connacht's trip to Thomond Park

MACK HANSEN IS expected to miss Connacht’s URC interpro derby meeting with Munster this weekend.

Hansen sustained a thigh injury in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series win against Australia on Saturday and while he could return to training later this week, it is expected that Saturday’s clash at Thomond Park will come too soon for the winger.

Connacht do have their Ireland internationals back and available for selection, so Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast could all feature.

Meanwhile Tiernan O’Halloran will miss out due to a hip issue, while Peter Dooley, Shayne Bolton and Dominic Robertson-McCoy have all returned to full training following injury layoffs.

With the URC returning to action this weekend and the Challenge Cup getting underway in early December, Connacht are preparing for a demanding run of 10 games before the next international break, which arrives ahead of the 2023 Six Nations.

And Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend has explained the province will be able to call on their Ireland internationals for a maximum of seven of those games.

Advertisement

“The only stipulation on those (Ireland) boys is that from an IRFU point of view there is nine games. It’s a 10-game block but the 10th game (at home to the Lions) will be leading into the Six Nations camp, so for the next nine games those Irish players are allowed to play seven.

“We have to rest them at various stages but there has been no demand on when they are to rest. That’s really up to us.”

Friend was speaking to the media for the first time since announcing he will leave the province at the end of the season.

“A lot of the players knew, I don’t think it was a surprise to many. When players are re-signing contracts one of the questions you’re often asked is how long you’re staying around for, and I have never been dishonest with the boys.

It’s good to get it out there, good to have the clarity there for everybody and it doesn’t change at all my focus and desire to hopefully try and win as many games as possible, and hopefully silverware this season.

“We’ve loved every minute of being here and we really want to see these last six months out and hopefully finish with the best footy we’ve played, starting with a tough match against Munster in Thomond Park this weekend.”

Following a difficult start to the season, Connacht currently sit 12th in the URC table – one point clear of fellow strugglers, Munster.

“They’re a very proud, dogged and physical team,” Friend added.

“They like to try squeeze you at their end of the football field so if you’re not disciplined, you’re going to play a lot of rugby defending mauls and in your 22 defending, or they’ll be kicking three points.

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

“You can see they’re trying to play a different brand of footy this year, which is a credit to their coaches, but there’s also the old Munster there too. They’ll kick, kick smartly, and put you under pressure.

“There’s a lot to absorb when you try to preview a Munster side. All we know is when we’ve had success down there, we’ve turned up physically and played our style of rugby, and we’ve been accurate. If we can do that on Saturday we’ll put ourselves in a good position.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!