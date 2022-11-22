Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 22 November 2022
Advertisement

Ireland winger Hansen likely to miss Connacht's trip to Thomond Park

The winger picked up a thigh injury during Ireland’s defeat of Australia on Saturday.

26 minutes ago 641 Views 0 Comments
Connacht winger Mack Hansen.
Connacht winger Mack Hansen.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

MACK HANSEN IS expected to miss Connacht’s URC interpro derby meeting with Munster this weekend.

Hansen sustained a thigh injury in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series win against Australia on Saturday and while he could return to training later this week, it is expected that Saturday’s clash at Thomond Park will come too soon for the winger.

Connacht do have their Ireland internationals back and available for selection, so Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast could all feature.

Meanwhile Tiernan O’Halloran will miss out due to a hip issue, while Peter Dooley, Shayne Bolton and Dominic Robertson-McCoy have all returned to full training following injury layoffs.

With the URC returning to action this weekend and the Challenge Cup getting underway in early December, Connacht are preparing for a demanding run of 10 games before the next international break, which arrives ahead of the 2023 Six Nations.

And Connacht director of rugby Andy Friend has explained the province will be able to call on their Ireland internationals for a maximum of seven of those games.

“The only stipulation on those (Ireland) boys is that from an IRFU point of view there is nine games. It’s a 10-game block but the 10th game (at home to the Lions) will be leading into the Six Nations camp, so for the next nine games those Irish players are allowed to play seven.

“We have to rest them at various stages but there has been no demand on when they are to rest. That’s really up to us.”

Friend was speaking to the media for the first time since announcing he will leave the province at the end of the season.

“A lot of the players knew, I don’t think it was a surprise to many. When players are re-signing contracts one of the questions you’re often asked is how long you’re staying around for, and I have never been dishonest with the boys.

It’s good to get it out there, good to have the clarity there for everybody and it doesn’t change at all my focus and desire to hopefully try and win as many games as possible, and hopefully silverware this season.

“We’ve loved every minute of being here and we really want to see these last six months out and hopefully finish with the best footy we’ve played, starting with a tough match against Munster in Thomond Park this weekend.”

Following a difficult start to the season, Connacht currently sit 12th in the URC table – one point clear of fellow strugglers, Munster.

“They’re a very proud, dogged and physical team,” Friend added.

“They like to try squeeze you at their end of the football field so if you’re not disciplined, you’re going to play a lot of rugby defending mauls and in your 22 defending, or they’ll be kicking three points.

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

“You can see they’re trying to play a different brand of footy this year, which is a credit to their coaches, but there’s also the old Munster there too. They’ll kick, kick smartly, and put you under pressure.

“There’s a lot to absorb when you try to preview a Munster side. All we know is when we’ve had success down there, we’ve turned up physically and played our style of rugby, and we’ve been accurate. If we can do that on Saturday we’ll put ourselves in a good position.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie