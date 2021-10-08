Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 8 October 2021
Advertisement

Harlequins fight back from 21 points down to beat Bristol

In June, Bristol led Quins by 28 points in the Premiership semi-final before the Londoners fought back to win 43-26.

By AFP Friday 8 Oct 2021, 11:14 PM
22 minutes ago 441 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5569736
Harlequins' Tyrone Green scores his sides sixth try.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Harlequins' Tyrone Green scores his sides sixth try.
Harlequins' Tyrone Green scores his sides sixth try.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LIGHTNING STRUCK BRISTOL for a second time in less than four months as English Premiership leaders Harlequins fought back from 21 points down to thrash the Bears 54-24 on Friday.

In June, Bristol led Quins by 28 points at home in the Premiership semi-final before the Londoners fought back to win 43-26.

Quins went on to edge Exeter in the final at Twickenham.

On Friday, round the corner at the Twickenham Stoop, hosts Quins crossed twice in the first few minutes but both efforts were ruled out for forward passes.

Instead, Joe Joyce, Henry Purdy and Charles Piutau all touched down in the first 25 minutes and Callum Sheedy kicked three conversions as visiting Bristol raced into a 21-0 lead.

Louis Lynagh replied for Quins after 27 minutes and Marcus Smith, who had just come off the bench, kicked the conversion, but Sheedy converted a penalty to give Bristol a 24-7 half-time lead.

That evaporated in the first 10 minutes of the second half as Lynagh added a second try followed rapidly by touchdowns by Andre Esthuizen and Luke Northmore to put the home side ahead.

Will Collier and Tyrone Green made it five tries in 15 minutes.

Smith, back in the Quins squad for the first time this season after a busy summer with England and the British and Irish Lions, atoned for two missed conversions by running on to his own chip to touchdown.

Home captain Alex Dombrandt ended the scoring after intercepting a Sheedy pass in the 76th minute to score the eighth Quins try. 

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat all things Connacht, Munster, Leinster and Ulster — and welcome back the AIL — on The42 Rugby Weekly


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie