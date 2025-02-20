Former Ireland U20 Finn Treacy gets start for Connacht's friendly at Harlequins

CONNACHT HAVE NAMED a relatively experienced squad for Friday night’s friendly with Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop (7:45pm, live on Harlequins’ YouTube page).

With 15 players on either Ireland or Ireland ‘A’ duty, Pete Wilkins has still named a 26-man matchday squad consisting mostly of senior players, with Paul Boyle leading the side from number eight.

Of the younger contingent, former Ireland U20 Finn Treacy starts on the right wing having made his senior competitive debut off the bench in January’s URC defeat at Glasgow.

Temi Lassisi, who hasn’t featured since URC Round 4, starts at tighthead for the western province, while Connacht’s bench also includes academy men Fiachna Barrett, Seán Naughton, John Devine and Shane Mallon.

Connacht

15. Shane Jennings

14. Finn Treacy

13. Byron Ralston

12. David Hawkshaw

11. Andrew Smith

10. Jack Carty

9. Matthew Devine

1. Denis Buckley

2. Adam McBurney

3. Temi Lasisi

4. Niall Murray

5. David O’Connor

6. Oisín Dowling

7. Oisín McCormack

8. Paul Boyle (C)

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Fiachna Barrett

19. Joe Joyce

20. Conor Oliver

21. Colm Reilly

22. Seán Naughton

23. Shamus Hurley-Langton

24. John Devine

25. Piers O’Conor

26. Shane Mallon