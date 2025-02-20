Advertisement
Connacht wing Finn Treacy. Craig Watson/INPHO
FreeFriday Night Lights

Former Ireland U20 Finn Treacy gets start for Connacht's friendly at Harlequins

Pete Wilkins brings a relatively experienced matchday 26 to London.
12.37pm, 20 Feb 2025

CONNACHT HAVE NAMED a relatively experienced squad for Friday night’s friendly with Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop (7:45pm, live on Harlequins’ YouTube page).

With 15 players on either Ireland or Ireland ‘A’ duty, Pete Wilkins has still named a 26-man matchday squad consisting mostly of senior players, with Paul Boyle leading the side from number eight.

Of the younger contingent, former Ireland U20 Finn Treacy starts on the right wing having made his senior competitive debut off the bench in January’s URC defeat at Glasgow.

Temi Lassisi, who hasn’t featured since URC Round 4, starts at tighthead for the western province, while Connacht’s bench also includes academy men Fiachna Barrett, Seán Naughton, John Devine and Shane Mallon.

Connacht

15. Shane Jennings
14. Finn Treacy
13. Byron Ralston
12. David Hawkshaw
11. Andrew Smith
10. Jack Carty
9. Matthew Devine

1. Denis Buckley
2. Adam McBurney
3. Temi Lasisi
4. Niall Murray
5. David O’Connor
6. Oisín Dowling
7. Oisín McCormack
8. Paul Boyle (C)

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Fiachna Barrett
19. Joe Joyce
20. Conor Oliver
21. Colm Reilly
22. Seán Naughton
23. Shamus Hurley-Langton
24. John Devine
25. Piers O’Conor
26. Shane Mallon

