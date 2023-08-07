Ireland international Harriet Scott ends football career to become a doctor

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Harriet Scott has stepped away from football to become a doctor in England.

The Birmingham City defender, who graduated this summer after five years of studies at Keele University, was one of three training players who travelled with Vera Pauw’s official squad to the World Cup in Australia.

Born in Reading, Scott qualified for Ireland through three of her four grandparents.

In 2010, she was a member of the U17s side who finished runners-up in the European Championships and reached the quarter-final of the World Cup.

Advertisement

Scott turned down call-ups at at the U19 grade, instead prioritising her education, and didn’t figure again for Ireland until she made her senior bow at the 2017 Cyprus Cup.

Scott earned 24 senior international caps in all and was crowned the Senior Women’s Player of the Year after her first year representing Colin Bell’s side.

The 30-year-old’s final competitive appearance for Ireland came during a key World Cup qualifier against Slovakia last September.

Harriet Scott will be stepping away from football to become a Doctor in the NHS.



Thank you for everything, H! 💙 — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) August 7, 2023

“For now, it’s time for me to take a step back from football and decompress,” Scott wrote of her career pivot on Twitter.

“I will be starting work as a doctor in the NHS and look forward to helping my patients.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported my journey over the last five years.”

Scott joined Birmingham from her childhood club Reading back in August 2018 and became just the ninth player in the professional era to make over 100 appearances for the Blues.

She also captained Birmingham during the 2020/21 campaign following the departure of Kerys Harrop.