Harrington finishes sixth in Florida

PADRAIG HARRINGTON FINISHED in sixth after the final round of his Constellation Furyk & Friends Champions Tour event in Florida.

Harrington shot three under today to finish on -9, leaving him five shots off winner Steve Stricker.

Strixker claimed his 11th win on the PGA Tour Champions and fourth this season, after the two shot victory.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Meadow finished tied for 17th after in the final round at the LPGA Mediheal Championship at The Saticoy Club.

