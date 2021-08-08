Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 8 August 2021
Advertisement

'It is just fantastic. I can't wait to get home'

Kellie Harrington won gold in the lightweight boxing final in Tokyo.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Aug 2021, 7:56 AM
21 minutes ago 832 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5517987
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KELLIE HARRINGTON COULD hardly contain her joy after winning the lightweight boxing final in Tokyo against Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil.

It is the first time Ireland has won two gold medals in two different sports at the same Olympics, coming after rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan won the men’s lightweight double sculls.

The Dubliner secured a unanimous decision win over the reigning world champion at the Kokugikan Arena.

Speaking to RTE post-fight, Harrington thanked the country for their support.

“We’re all champions. Anyone who steps in between those ropes, are champions. Every fight has been a tough fight. Every fight has been a gold medal fight.

“It is just fantastic. I just can’t wait to get home. To sit on my couch, to sleep, to rest. I’m absolutely exhausted, to be honest.

“I’m like a fluffy pigeon going around. I’m that grey at this stage! What a journey. It is just fantastic.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“There have been times in my career when people say, ‘The whole country is behind you.’ This time, I really, I really feel that the whole country is behind me.

“People might say, ‘that’s pressure. You might feel that you have a big weight on your shoulders.’ I actually really didn’t because I knew no matter what happened out here today, whether it was gold or silver or whatever, I knew I’d made myself proud and I’d made the people of Ireland proud, regardless of the colour of the medal.

“Just being here, putting our little nation on the map. This is the stuff of dreams.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie