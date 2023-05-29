Harrington loses playoff to Stricker at Senior PGA

PADRAIG HARRINGTON suffered a playoff defeat at the Senior PGA Championship in Texas.

The 51-year-old Dubliner went into the final day top of the leaderboard but ultimately came unstuck against 56-year-old American Steve Stricker.

He had been one shot clear of Stricker after play finished on Saturday, but dropped shots on the 8th, 12th and 17th holes proved costly, as both players finished 18 under par, prompting a sudden-death playoff.

Harrington subsequently could not recover from a poor tee shot on the 18th, registering a bogey, and his fellow 2021 Ryder Cup captain took advantage by securing victory.

