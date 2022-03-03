Membership : Access or Sign Up
Byrne agrees to extend Leinster stay

Harry Byrne is the latest Leinster player to sign a contract extension.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 1:15 PM
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

HARRY BYRNE HAS agreed a new deal with Leinster Rugby, the province have announced.

The 22-year-old made his debut for Leinster in 2019 and has made 22 appearances since then, scoring 154 points.

The out-half made his debut for Ireland in July 2021 against the United States.

Leinster have not revealed how long his new contract will run for.

His brother Ross also penned a new deal yesterday, in addition to Max Deegan and Will Connors. Earlier this week Leinster confirmed extensions for Tommy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Caelan Doris.

