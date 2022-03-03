Byrne agrees to extend Leinster stay

HARRY BYRNE HAS agreed a new deal with Leinster Rugby, the province have announced.

The 22-year-old made his debut for Leinster in 2019 and has made 22 appearances since then, scoring 154 points.

The out-half made his debut for Ireland in July 2021 against the United States.

Leinster have not revealed how long his new contract will run for.

His brother Ross also penned a new deal yesterday, in addition to Max Deegan and Will Connors. Earlier this week Leinster confirmed extensions for Tommy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Caelan Doris.

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to look ahead to Italy, chat about the provinces’ latest signings, and remember ‘Inga the Winga’.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud