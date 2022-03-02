Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 2 March 2022
Leinster confirm new contract for Max Deegan

Deegan returned from a long-term ACL injury last September.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 2 Mar 2022, 12:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,754 Views 7 Comments
Leinster's Max Deegan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
MAX DEEGAN HAS signed a new contract with Leinster, the province have confirmed.

The announcement comes on the back of yesterday’s news that Tommy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Caelan Doris had all agreed new deals.

Deegan is currently in his sixth season with the province, having made his debut against the Dragons in December 2016.

The number eight has made 71 appearances for Leinster, and also has one Test cap to his name.

Deegan, 25, made his Ireland debut against Wales during the 2020 Six Nations, but his upward trajectory came to a sudden halt due to the Covid pandemic.

He then suffered a long-term ACL injury eight months later, which saw him go almost a full year without any rugby.

Deegan made his return in Leinster colours last September and has made 12 appearances so far this season, scoring three tries. 

