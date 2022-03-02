Leinster confirm new contract for Max Deegan

MAX DEEGAN HAS signed a new contract with Leinster, the province have confirmed.

The announcement comes on the back of yesterday’s news that Tommy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Caelan Doris had all agreed new deals.

Deegan is currently in his sixth season with the province, having made his debut against the Dragons in December 2016.

Advertisement

The number eight has made 71 appearances for Leinster, and also has one Test cap to his name.

Deegan, 25, made his Ireland debut against Wales during the 2020 Six Nations, but his upward trajectory came to a sudden halt due to the Covid pandemic.

He then suffered a long-term ACL injury eight months later, which saw him go almost a full year without any rugby.

Deegan made his return in Leinster colours last September and has made 12 appearances so far this season, scoring three tries.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Comedian Michael Fry is our special guest on this week’s episode of The Front Row, in partnership with Guinness. Joining host Seán Burke, Eimear Considine and Murray Kinsella, he chats about his family’s rugby background and his short-lived playing days, before using his musical ear to rank the anthems of each Guinness Six Nations team. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud