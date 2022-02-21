Membership : Access or Sign Up
Leinster flanker Will Connors ruled out for rest of the season

The 25-year-old’s season is over due to a knee injury.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 21 Feb 2022, 2:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,307 Views 2 Comments
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

LEINSTER FLANKER WILL Connors has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

The 25-year-old has had a desperately unlucky run of injuries, and the province have now confirmed he will play no further part this season due to his latest setback.

Connors sustained the injury in the defeat to Cardiff on 29 January and was initially expected to miss eight to 10 weeks, before a further review of the issue last week. 

The Cardiff game represented Connors’ first start of the season and only his second apperance of the campaign.

He played 21 minutes against Ulster in November after recovering from a knee injury which saw sidelined for eight months, but a hamstring injury then ruled him out of action in December.

The injuries have also affected his progression at international level – Connors has been capped nine times for Ireland, with his most recent cap coming in last year’s Six Nations.

Following Saturday’s 29-7 win over Ospreys, Leinster are back in URC action this Friday when they host the Lions at the RDS.

Rory O’Loughlin (illness) and Vakh Abdaladze (neck) will both be assessed ahead of the game, while Dan Leavy could also come into contention as he steps up his recovery from a wrist injury.

The flanker hasn’t featured for Leinster since November, but is due to return to training this week.

There were no further updates available on Ciarán Frawley (facial injury), Rónan Kelleher (shoulder), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) or Michael Milne (calf), while James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien have both been called into Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad ahead of Sunday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Dublin.

