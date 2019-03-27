This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kane serious about post-retirement stab at NFL career

The Spurs talisman feels he can become a professional kicker in American football.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 6:40 PM
1 hour ago 5,282 Views 7 Comments
TOTTENHAM AND ENGLAND striker Harry Kane has admitted that he is eyeing a career in the NFL once his time as one of the world’s most feared No.9s is over.

At 25, Three Lions captain Kane is not thinking too seriously about retirement yet, but he now insists that he will not quit sport altogether when the time comes to hang up his boots.

A long-time NFL fan, Kane travelled to Atlanta in February to watch his beloved New England Patriots defeat the L.A. Rams to seal Super Bowl glory.

And Kane now has his eyes on becoming an NFL kicker in the future, believing that doing so could see him go down as one of the greatest sportsmen in history.

“[The desire to play in the NFL] is real,” he told ESPN. “Something that in 10 or 12 years I definitely want to try.

“It goes back to that drive to be the best. Even if I download a game on my phone, can I be the best in the world?

“If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?”

Kane’s NFL hero is six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, with the 41-year-old deemed by many to the best football player of all time.

Despite not being marked for greatness as a youngster, Brady has developed into the most successful player the game of American Football has ever seen.

And Kane – who spent time out on loan with four different lower league clubs before becoming a regular in the Tottenham first team – sees similarities in his own career path to that of Brady’s.

“Not many people thought he’d become that good, or even play in the NFL, and he went on to become the best ever.“

“At the time, it gave me a real boost to say, look, anything is possible. If you have that self-belief and that drive and that hunger, you can do it.”

