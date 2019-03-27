This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Montenegro defender slams Liverpool's Henderson for 'ugly and disrespectful' jersey jibe

Atletico Madrid’s Stefan Savic claims the England midfielder sarcastically offered to swap shirts with one of his opponents after their Euro 2020 qualifier.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 5:20 PM
1 hour ago 4,236 Views 7 Comments
Henderson in action for England.
Image: Nick Potts
Henderson in action for England.
Image: Nick Potts

MONTENEGRO DEFENDER STEFAN Savic has hit out at England midfielder Jordan Henderson for an “ugly and disrespectful” act at the end of Monday’s Euro 2020 qualifier. 

England strolled to a 5-1 win in the match in Podgorica, with Henderson coming off the bench in the second half and grabbing a late assist for Raheem Sterling’s goal.

The game was marred by racist chants from fans aimed at England players, with Uefa having now opened an investigation into the matter.

Henderson picked up a booking in addition to his assist, as tempers flared and the chants from the crowd continued.

But Savic has highlighted a different incident, saying the Liverpool midfielder was disrespectful towards one of his team-mates when sarcastically offering to trade jerseys after the game.

“We all know they are a much bigger team than us but sometimes I feel very bad to be playing the same sport as some players,” the Atletico Madrid defender said.

“Jordan Henderson, for example, sarcastically told our player after one normal clash he would give him a jersey after the match.

It is ugly and disrespectful. I told him he was good enough not to act like that.

“We are proud and I’d rather play with this team and concede five goals and not with some arrogant players from England.”

Savic played for Manchester City for one season in 2011-12, before moving on to Fiorentina and eventually Atletico in 2015. 

England now top Group A of Euro 2020 qualifying after starting their campaign with wins over the Czech Republic and Montenegro by a combined score of 10-1. 

