Harry Kane closes in on all-time record, Irish stars on target in FA Cup

HARRY KANE fired Tottenham past third-tier Portsmouth and into the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday as 2021 winners Leicester emerged unscathed from a tricky tie against lowly Gillingham.

Elsewhere on a packed day of third-round action, Southampton came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in an all-Premier League tie.

Antonio Conte rang the changes for Spurs for the match against League One Portsmouth but retained a heavyweight forward line including Kane and Son Heung-min.

The in-form Kane broke the deadlock in the 50th minute, receiving the ball on the edge of the box and bending a fine curled effort past the despairing dive of Josh Griffiths.

The England captain, with four goals in four matches since the World Cup, now has 265 goals for Spurs — just one behind the club’s all-time record scorer, Jimmy Greaves.

Spurs, who have won the FA Cup eight times, were unable to add to their tally but saw out the match fairly comfortably.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, who led his side to the trophy two years ago, made multiple changes after his team’s third straight Premier League defeat this week but retained veteran forward Jamie Vardy for the match against Gillingham, who are rock bottom of England’s Football League.

Vardy was the provider as Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the game in the 56th minute.

Palace took the lead against Premier League basement club Southampton through Odsonne Edouard.

But Saints levelled in the 37th minute after some poor defending from the hosts. James Ward-Prowse sent what looked to be an innocuous free-kick into the area but Joel Ward mistimed his effort to head clear.

The ball took a bounce inside the box before evading goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who moved in the right direction but could not stop it from going into the net.

Southampton took the lead for the first time midway through the second half.

Guaita was attempting to make a routine clearance from outside the area when Adam Armstrong rushed in, stole the ball from the Spaniard and had plenty of time to find the empty net.

Preston came from behind to beat Huddersfield 3-1 while Reading beat Watford 2-0.

Irish internationals Shane Long and Alan Browne were on target for their respective sides.

Captain Browne pounced on some slack defending by Kaine Kesler-Hayden to force home Ryan Ledson’s low cross and wrap up Preston’s place in the next round.

Meanwhile, Reading broke away in the 93rd minute for the 35-year-old Long to guide past Maduka Okoye from a superb Tom McIntyre pass.

Liverpool take on Wolves in the standout match of the day later on Saturday, with Manchester City hosting Chelsea on Sunday.

Gavin Cooney

Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 on Friday in another all-Premier League clash.

Forest Green’s tie against Birmingham was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.

English FA Cup results on Saturday:

Third round

Crystal Palace 1 (Edouard 14) Southampton 2 (Ward-Prowse 37, Armstrong 68)

Gillingham 0 Leicester 1 (Iheanacho 56)

Preston 3 (Lees 60-og, Diaby 73, Browne 85) Huddersfield 1 (Kamberi 57)

Reading 2 (Abrefa 45+3, Long 90+3) Watford 0

Tottenham 1 (Kane 50) Portsmouth 0

Forest Green v Birmingham — match postponed due to waterlogged pitch

