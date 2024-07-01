Shelbourne boost as Harry Wood signs on permanent deal from Hull City

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED the re-signing of Harry Wood on a permanent transfer from Hull City.

The Englishman spent the second half of last season on loan at Tolka Park and has now put pen to paper on a long-term contract with Damien Duff’s side.

It comes as a major boost for Shels as they challenge for the Premier Division title and also prepare for the first round of Europa Conference League qualifying this month.

𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 🔴



Shelbourne FC is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Harry Wood from Hull City, subject to international clearance



✍🏻 | https://t.co/ct0dNN7k9S#DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/KycDZRoXWS — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) July 1, 2024

Advertisement

“I’ve got unfinished business here, I want to play my part in getting this club back to where it belongs,” Wood said, with Duff explaining how happy he was to bring the 21-year-old back to Dublin after he was sent on loan to Grimsby Town.

“It is amazing to have H back after a prolonged holiday in Grimsby. The best football he played in his career was with Shelbourne. The happiest he has been in his career was also with Shelbourne. That is why both parties were so eager to do this.

“Last year he made a massive impression in a short period. Now he will have a much bigger impact over a much longer length of time. Welcome home Harold.”

There was also good news for Sligo Rovers after they agreed a deal with Oxford United to extend the loan deal for Ed McGinty until the end of this season.

McGinty has been one of the standout goalkeepers this season, keeping eight clean sheets, and he expressed his delight at remaining with the Bit O’Red.

“It can be a weird time when the window opens so it’s nice to have the peace of mind and security. It’s great to be able to move on now and stick with Rovers and with John Russell,” he said.



“John spoke to me about extending the deal quite a while back. I’m ambitious and I want to challenge myself and it felt right to stay in Sligo. There was interest from here and there but for me everything nicely fell into place and it just felt right to stay here.



“I feel the love from the supporters and the people of Sligo and the club is in my heart at this stage.”

On a busy day of transfer business in the League of Ireland, Bohemians announced the double signing of Scottish midfielder Archie Meekison from Dundee United and Brighton defender Leigh Kavanagh.

Dundalk also added three bodies to their ranks with midfielder Jad Hakiki arriving from Shels and defender Hayden Cann departing Lincoln City after spending the first half of this term with Drogheda United.

Centre back Bobby Faulkner has also agreed a loan deal at Oriel Park from Doncaster Rovers until the end of this season.