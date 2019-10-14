This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 October, 2019
Phil Neville's son Harvey makes Ireland U19s debut in Denmark defeat

Tom Mohan’s side lost 2-0 in a friendly at the Showgrounds this afternoon.

By Ben Blake Monday 14 Oct 2019, 5:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,439 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4850931
Neville taking a throw-in during the game.
Image: Vinny O'Connor/INPHO
Image: Vinny O'Connor/INPHO

IRELAND’S U19S were handed a 2-0 defeat to Denmark in wet conditions at the Showgrounds today. 

A goal in each half condemned Tom Mohan’s side to their second friendly loss to the same opposition at the home of Sligo Rovers in the space of three days. 

The Boys in Green boss rang in the changes from Saturday’s starting line-up as he continues preparations for next month’s Uefa U19 Championship qualifiers, with only Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele retaining his place. 

That meant an Ireland debut for Manchester United midfielder Harvey Neville, who is the son of current England manager Phil. The 17-year-old qualifies through his mother Julie’s family.

festy-ebosele Ireland's Festy Ebosele in possession. Source: Vinny O'Connor/INPHO

Ireland’s starting XI: Bobby Jones (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Ben Greenwood (Bournemouth), Mark McGuinness (c) (Arsenal), Lewis Richards (Wolves),  Harvey Neville (Manchester United), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Ross Tierney (Bohemians), George Nunn (Chelsea), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Tom Cannon (Everton). 

