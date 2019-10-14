Phil Neville's son Harvey makes Ireland U19s debut in Denmark defeat

IRELAND’S U19S were handed a 2-0 defeat to Denmark in wet conditions at the Showgrounds today.

A goal in each half condemned Tom Mohan’s side to their second friendly loss to the same opposition at the home of Sligo Rovers in the space of three days.

The Boys in Green boss rang in the changes from Saturday’s starting line-up as he continues preparations for next month’s Uefa U19 Championship qualifiers, with only Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele retaining his place.

That meant an Ireland debut for Manchester United midfielder Harvey Neville, who is the son of current England manager Phil. The 17-year-old qualifies through his mother Julie’s family.

Ireland's Festy Ebosele in possession. Source: Vinny O'Connor/INPHO

Ireland’s starting XI: Bobby Jones (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Ben Greenwood (Bournemouth), Mark McGuinness (c) (Arsenal), Lewis Richards (Wolves), Harvey Neville (Manchester United), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Ross Tierney (Bohemians), George Nunn (Chelsea), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Tom Cannon (Everton).

