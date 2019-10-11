This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Borussia Mönchengladbach starlet makes debut, as Ireland undone by Denmark in Sligo

Conor Noss started, though Harvey Neville had to settle for a place on the bench.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Oct 2019, 9:53 PM
Tom Mohan (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND U19S WERE beaten 1-o by Denmark in a friendly at the Showgrounds tonight.

Ahmed Daghim scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time to settle a tight affair.

Highly-rated Borussia Mönchengladbach youngster Conor Noss made his debut for Tom Mohan’s side, though Harvey Neville had to settle for a place on the bench.

Harvey’s father Phil — the England Women’s manager and a former Manchester United player — was among those in attendance at the Showgrounds.

Ireland play Denmark again in another friendly at the same venue at 1pm on Monday.

