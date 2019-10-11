Borussia Mönchengladbach starlet makes debut, as Ireland undone by Denmark in Sligo

IRELAND U19S WERE beaten 1-o by Denmark in a friendly at the Showgrounds tonight.

Ahmed Daghim scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time to settle a tight affair.

Highly-rated Borussia Mönchengladbach youngster Conor Noss made his debut for Tom Mohan’s side, though Harvey Neville had to settle for a place on the bench.

Harvey’s father Phil — the England Women’s manager and a former Manchester United player — was among those in attendance at the Showgrounds.

Ireland play Denmark again in another friendly at the same venue at 1pm on Monday.

STARTING XI | Here is the #IRLU19 to take on Denmark this evening! ⚽️



— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 11, 2019

