Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 21 June 2021
Advertisement

Atlanta Hawks stun Philadelphia 76ers to advance to Eastern Conference finals

The Hawks face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

By Press Association Monday 21 Jun 2021, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 554 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5472506

THE ATLANTA HAWKS are through to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2015 after a surprise game-seven win against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Atlanta pushed aside a 0-9 record in Game 7s on the road to notch the victory, with Trae Young inaccurate but still able to score 21 points including a three-pointer which gave the Hawks a 93-87 lead with two-and-a-half minutes left.

Kevin Huerter top-scored for Atlanta with 27 points and closed out the game by making three free throws, as a packed Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia briefly fell silent.

MVP runner-up Joel Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds but conceded eight of Philadelphia’s 17 turnovers, while Tobias Harris also contributed 24 points.

Ben Simmons was one of the hosts’ quietest performers, with the Australian attempting only four field foals and scoring just five points.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The crowd of 18,624 stirred to life again to boo the 76ers off the court, with fans reprimanded by the venue announcer for throwing rubbish on the boards as the Hawks prepared to face the Milwaukee Bucks when their final series starts on Wednesday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie