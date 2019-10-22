This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Hazard pulls strings as Real Madrid earn vital win

Elsewhere, there were victories for Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus.

By AFP Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 10:35 PM
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, left, celebrates with teammates.
Image: AP/PA Images
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos, left, celebrates with teammates.
Image: AP/PA Images

REAL MADRID came away from Istanbul with three crucial Champions League points on Tuesday with a 1-0 away win at Galatasaray thanks to a first-half Toni Kroos goal and Eden Hazard’s threatening creativity.

Pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane will be alleviated after Madrid had been beaten in their first European game by PSG, before they had to fight back from 2-0 down at home to Club Brugge to snatch a point in their second match of the campaign.

The thirteen-times European champions arrived in Istanbul needing a win against motivated opponents backed by passionate and noisy supporters.

Zidane said on Monday he was ‘bothered’ by rumours of his imminent replacement in the Madrid hot-seat, and he paced the touchline with a haunted look at times in the Turkish capital.

Belgian star Hazard shone and it was a clever cut-back from him that provided Kroos with a shot on goal, and his snap-shot was deflected past goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who kept the visitors at bay for the rest of the proceedings.

Karim Benzema was also busy but curled two shots wide when he might have done better.

Captain Sergio Ramos was colossal at the heart of the Real defence with an ever present contribution despite his every touch being roundly booed.

Behind him Belgium ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois kept a cool head when stopping several Turkish attempts on his goal notably with efforts from Florin Andone and Younes Belhanda.

Hazard hit the crossbar after cutting round Muslera late on and was swiftly subbed by Zidane.

PSG thrashed Club Brugge 5-0 in the other Group A game and have nine points to Madrid’s four while Brugge have two and Galatasaray one after three games.

Champions League results in full:

Group A

Club Brugge (BEL) 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5 (FRA) (Icardi 7, 63, Mbappe 61, 79, 83)

Galatasaray (TUR) 0 Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Kroos 18)

Group B

Olympiakos (GRE) 2 (El Arabi 23, Guilherme 79) Bayern Munich (GER) 3 (Lewandowski 34, 62, Tolisso 75)

Tottenham (ENG) 5 (Kane 9, 72, Son 16, 44, Lamela 57) Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 0

Group C

Manchester City (ENG) 5 (Aguero 34, 38-pen, Sterling 58, 64, 69)  Atalanta (ITA) 1 (Malinovskyi 28-pen)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 2 (Konoplyanka 16, Dodo 75)  Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 (Dani Olmo 25, Orsic 60-pen)

Group D

Juventus (ITA) 2 (Dybala 77, 80) Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS) 1 (Miranchuk 30)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1 (Morata 78)  Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 0

AFP

