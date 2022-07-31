Euro 2022 final could go either way, but Germany Top of the Popps for me

THE PERFECT UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final and one of the biggest ever news stories in Irish women’s football, what a week it’s been.

USA legend Heather O’Reilly to Shelbourne. Bizarre. I couldn’t believe it when I first saw it on Twitter, I had to check a few different websites to make sure it wasn’t fake news!

A massive development for Irish football, and one which will draw a lot of attention from around the world. Another step in the right direction, but we all know that the ultimate one is qualification for a first-ever major tournament.

Euro 2022 stars and Golden Boot contenders: All eyes will be on Alexandra Popp of Germany and Beth Mead of England.

Obviously missing out on this Euros was devastating, but the campaign has certainly whetted the appetite and given me a different perspective and renewed focus for September. A huge task lies ahead and we won’t look too far down the road just yet, but qualifying for the 2023 World Cup would bring the ever-growing game to the next level in Ireland.

That’s been evident over the past few weeks in England, with the best of Euro 2022 hopefully saved for last in tonight’s final between the hosts and Germany [KO 5pm, live on RTÉ and BBC].

I’m sure everyone is as excited as I am, a cracker in store at Wembley Stadium. A monumental occasion, a sell-out on the cards and a thrilling game of football between two incredible teams lies ahead.

England and Germany have undoubtedly proven that they have been the best throughout this entire tournament. The semi-finals were two completely different games: from England’s stunning 4-0 win over Sweden, another shock result secured by the Lionesses, to Germany’s hard-fought, battling 2-1 victory over France. Both teams were outstanding and full value for their respective wins, finding a way, as the Germans in particular always seem to.

I’m finding it really hard to call tonight. One thing I’m certain about is Sarina Wiegmann will stick to the same England XI. The manager’s unchanged team selection has been a major talking point through the tournament, but it’s worked so why switch it up now? Alessia Russo has been phenomenal off the bench, the Manchester United star averaging a goal every 50 minutes — that outrageous back heel was Goal of the Tournament for me — and is second top-scorer. She’s a young player who understands her role, I don’t think she’ll be put out by not starting and she’ll be looking to make her usual impact felt on the biggest stage, England so dangerous on the attack.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s Germany are too. On Tuesday, I wrote about how they’re the toughest team I’ve ever faced, and I’ve mentioned their heroic striker Alexandra Popp so many times over the past few weeks. The Wolfsburg superstar has just been immense, unquestionably the Germans’ biggest attacking threat. Her battle with Millie Bright, particularly in the air — if France’s talismanic centre-half Wendy Renard couldn’t stop her, who can? — will be one to watch, as well her Golden Boot race against Beth Mead.

Arsenal ace Mead has been excellent for England, always getting herself in the right positions to score goals, and the duo are tied at the top of the goal-scoring list on six. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact the Golden Boot battle will have on the game, and whether it will affect Popp and Mead’s respective performances. Of course, they’ll be focusing on the main outcome, but that might be in the back of their minds too.

There are plenty of other players to watch: Lauren Hemp and Frank Kirby for England, Lina Magull and Lena Oberdorf for Germany, with question marks over Klara Bühl, who missed the semi-final due to Covid. It’s hard to just pin-point certain individuals, though, they’re both outstanding teams. What I’m really looking at closely is their squad depth, and how, on both sides, players can come on off the bench and change the game.

The Wembley factor is another big element coming into this one. It’s an iconic stadium and maybe it will mean a bit more to the English players than the Germans playing there. It all adds to the heightening hype, but some of them may have played there before with their clubs. It’s probably a once in a lifetime occasion, and one they will cherish.

An aerial view of Wembley Stadium. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Just like Germany, though they’re more regular visitors to this stage. They won six in-a-row before Netherlands took the crown in 2017. That all goes out the window now, though. It’s all about tonight.

I’d love to be going, but I’m back in Florida ahead of the new season. Instead, I’ll watch it with my English, Swedish and Portuguese team-mates, the former warned to not dare enter my apartment in It’s Coming Home mode! It will definitely be a fun watch together, adding to the on-field entertainment.

Right, prediction time. I’ve been to-ing and fro-ing, and it’s so difficult to call as it will be so close. I really think both teams could win, but I’m obviously never going to give England the nod! I’m going 2-1 Germany, and thinking that it might even go to penalties.

Whatever the outcome, it should be an absolute cracker. A fitting end to a terrific tournament.

Enjoy the game, I know I will!

Over the course of Euro 2022, Republic of Ireland international and Florida State University star Heather Payne is writing a regular column for The42.