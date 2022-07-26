All eyes on England-Sweden, but tomorrow's semi-final winners are my favourites as of now

AND THEN THERE were four.

By tomorrow night, we’ll have our Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 finalists.

Two big semi-finals lie ahead with England and Sweden facing off first at Bramall Lane this evening [KO 8pm, live on RTÉ and BBC], before Germany and France do battle at the same time tomorrow in Milton Keynes.

It’s been a case of so far, so good for the tournament up to now. The standard, the shocks and surprises, the support. Being able to watch every game on TV has been great. Football every evening, what more could you ask for?

It was expected to be one of the biggest tournaments in the women’s game so far, and it’s certainly lived up to expectations. It’s another step in the right direction, with new heights to be hit in the coming days as we gear up for Sunday’s final in Wembley.

I wrote last week that England’s quarter-final meeting with Spain would be their first real test of the tournament. A 2-1 come-from-behind, extra-time win, it was just that. It was the game of the tournament so far for me: Spain were a joy to watch, the Lionesses’ resilience shone through, and the experienced Sarina Wiegmann’s calls were decisive as the hosts showed why they are one of the favourites for the crown.

Tonight, they face another of such in Sweden. The build-up has been dominated by VAR drama, perhaps papering over the cracks of the Swedes’ last-gasp 1-0 quarter-final win over Belgium. They haven’t exactly been convincing so far — disappointing, one might even say — and they’ll need to step it up big time if they are to challenge England.

We, in the Ireland set-up, have first-hand experience of playing against Sweden from the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign, and it’s always a tough ask. Our 1-1 draw in Gothenburg in April was similar to the Belgium game: we set-up well, Katie McCabe’s goal rattled them, but they kept attacking and attacking. They’re one of those teams that just won’t give up. They can get on top, but may not be clinical enough at times: their 33rd shot against Belgium on Friday finally yielded a 92nd-minute winner.

It’s been a quick turnaround for Peter Gerhardsson’s side since then, with just three rest days as opposed to England’s five. I’m not entirely sure how it’s decided, but it is a slight advantage. That said, the hosts did have to navigate extra-time, while Sweden had some absentees who will return tonight, so that may balance things out.

Kosovare Asllani has been excellent for Sweden - she scored the equaliser against us in Gothenburg. Source: Tommy Holl/INPHO

That’s the nature of tournament football, and the same applies tomorrow for Germany and France: the former with five rest days and the latter with three. It all goes out the window come kick-off, though. I’m particularly excited for this one, with both teams very impressive so far and really enjoyable to watch. All so talented, quick and skillful.

Like Sweden, France will need to be more clinical than they were last time out against reigning champions Netherlands, as they face even stiffer competition. I’ve always said that Germany is the toughest team I’ve ever played against. They have a lovely style of play: they move the ball so well, they cut through teams, and they’re also so athletic and physical. Just a different level.

Young duo Klara Bühl and Lena Oberdorf have been brilliant for far, along with Lina Magull and Alexandra Popp, while Delphine Cascarino, Kadidiatou Diani and Selma Bacha have been standout players for France.

Tomorrow’s semi-finalists are probably my favorites at the moment. It’s going to be a very tight game and it’s impossible to call, but I think whoever wins that match-up will have a great chance of being crowned champions.

The It’s Coming Home crew won’t be too happy with that! Yes, England are one step closer, but it’s crunch time now. Tonight will be a different game, but it all depends on whether Sweden well and truly show up. Kosovare Asllani will have a big say in that, AC Milan’s new signing picking up the pieces despite their lack of form at times. On the other side, impact sub Alessia Russo has been immense for England, so she’s one to keep a close eye on.

You want a tight, entertaining semi-final and if Sweden step it up, I think we’ll get that, but my head tells me England might grind out the win in the end. I’ve kind of said from the beginning I do think it’ll be an England-Germany final, but anything could happen over the next two nights.

At the end of the day, all four teams are ranked in the top eight in the world so regardless of results, the final is going to be a fantastic game and it’s going to be a monumental event in women’s football.

Bring it on.

