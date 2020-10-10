BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 10 October 2020
Ireland coach Andy Farrell faces anxious wait on Henderson and Larmour

Ulster captain Iain Henderson was red carded this evening and faces a potential ban while Jordan Larmour went off injured against Treviso with a shoulder problem.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 11:19 PM
21 minutes ago 626 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5229861
Henderson and Larmour are doubts for the Six Nations.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JORDAN LARMOUR WAS forced off the pitch in Treviso tonight with a shoulder injury, leading to speculation that he may be unavailable for the resumption of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign in two weeks time.

Ireland are due to meet Italy on 24 October and France seven days later to bring the 2020 championship to a conclusion. Whether Larmour and Ulster captain, Iain Henderson, are available for those games remains unclear at this stage.

In Larmour’s case, it is too early to determine the extent of the shoulder injury he picked up in tonight’s victory over Benetton in Treviso.

“Jordan has taken a pretty heavy bang to his shoulder so we’ll get him assessed,” said Leo Cullen, the Leinster head coach, in an interview with Leinster Rugby TV. 

“You could see he was in a fair degree of discomfort and stayed down for a while. We will get him scanned when we get back and we’ll see the extent of that then.” 

Henderson’s fate is also unclear. The Ulster skipper was given a straight red card by Scottish international referee Mike Adamson after the official reviewed footage of Henderson charging into a ruck on half-way and connecting with the Ospreys full back Dan Evans with his shoulder.

The Cardiff Blues flanker, Josh Turnbull, recently picked up a three-week ban for a similar incident in the opening weekend of the Pro14 season. The normal protocol in the Pro14 is for red card incidents to be reviewed by an independent panel in the week following the fixture. Both Henderson and Larmour were named in Farrell’s squad for the forthcoming fixtures.

