Pollock earns first enhanced England contract as Farrell misses out

HENRY POLLOCK’S IMPRESSIVE breakout year in international rugby has rewarded the Northampton back-row with an enhanced England contract for the first time.

The 20-year-old has made only one England appearance, scoring two tries as a replacement in a 68-14 Six Nations thrashing of Wales in March.

But that lone cap off the bench, allied to fine late season form for Northampton, earned Pollock selection for the British and Irish Lions’ victorious tour of Australia.

Fin Baxter, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ben Curry, Elliot Daly, Joe Heyes, Tom Roebuck, Will Stuart and Tom Willis have also taken up enhanced Elite Player Squad (EPS) deals, which are reported to be worth €170,000.

But former England captain Owen Farrell, back in English rugby with Saracens following a brief stint at Paris-based Racing 92, was not on the 25-man list announced by head coach Steve Borthwick on Monday.

England and Lions captain Maro Itoje, together with fellow Lions tourists Tommy Freeman, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith and Tom Curry are among those retained.

The contracts, introduced last year, give England final say over players’ medical care and replace match fees with a fixed annual salary.

“I am pleased to name the players who will receive an enhanced EPS contract this season,” said England boss Borthwick.

“These contracts, together with our strong relationship with the Premiership clubs, will continue to play an important role in the ongoing development of England Rugby.”

– © AFP 2025