Henshaw and Carbery ruled out of Ireland's clash with Wallabies

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that Robbie Henshaw and Joey Carbery will miss this Saturday’s autumn Test against Australia due to injury.

Meanwhile, captain Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier, and Hugo Keenan continue to be monitored for knocks they picked up in the win over South Africa two weekends ago.

Carbery suffered a head injury against Fiji last weekend and will now complete the return-to-play protocols back at Munster, meaning Jack Crowley could be involved against the Wallabies in what would be just his second cap.

Advertisement

Henshaw suffered a hamstring injury against the Fijians, so head Andy Farrell must now choose between Stuart McCloskey and Bundee Aki – who has been officially called up to the squad after completing his seven-week ban – in Ireland’s number 12 shirt.

Ireland say that versatile back Jimmy O’Brien, who started at number 15 against Fiji, is expected to return to training tomorrow after completing the HIA [head injury assessment] process today.

Farrell will hope that skipper Sexton can overcome the dead leg he sustained in the South African game, while Ryan, Porter, van der Flier, and Keenan all picked up knocks in that same fixture.

An IRFU statement said those five players “will be monitored across the early part of the week and re-integrated into training according to their individual management plans.”

Farrell has called Leinster lock Joe McCarthy back into his squad after he completed his return-to-play protocols in the wake of the Ireland A clash against the All Blacks XV.

Autumn Series

exclusive analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis and member-only episodes of The42 Rugby Weekly Become a Member

Ireland squad for Australia game:

Backs (15):

Bundee Aki

Robert Baloucoune

Caolin Blade

Craig Casey

Jack Crowley

Jamison Gibson Park

Mack Hansen

Hugo Keenan

Michael Lowry

Stuart McCloskey

Calvin Nash

Jimmy O’Brien

Garry Ringrose

Johnny Sexton

Jacob Stockdale

Forwards (21):

Finlay Bealham

Tadhg Beirne

Jack Conan

Max Deegan

Caelan Doris

Tadhg Furlong

Dave Heffernan

Cian Healy

Iain Henderson

Rob Herring

Jeremy Loughman

Joe McCarthy

Peter O’Mahony

Tom O’Toole

Andrew Porter

Cian Prendergast

James Ryan

Dan Sheehan

Nick Timoney

Kieran Treadwell

Josh van der Flier

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.