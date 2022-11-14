Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 14 November 2022
Henshaw and Carbery ruled out of Ireland's clash with Wallabies

Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier, and Hugo Keenan hope to return.

35 minutes ago 2,116 Views 2 Comments
Joey Carbery suffered a head injury.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that Robbie Henshaw and Joey Carbery will miss this Saturday’s autumn Test against Australia due to injury.

Meanwhile, captain Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier, and Hugo Keenan continue to be monitored for knocks they picked up in the win over South Africa two weekends ago.

Carbery suffered a head injury against Fiji last weekend and will now complete the return-to-play protocols back at Munster, meaning Jack Crowley could be involved against the Wallabies in what would be just his second cap.

Henshaw suffered a hamstring injury against the Fijians, so head Andy Farrell must now choose between Stuart McCloskey and Bundee Aki – who has been officially called up to the squad after completing his seven-week ban – in Ireland’s number 12 shirt.

Ireland say that versatile back Jimmy O’Brien, who started at number 15 against Fiji, is expected to return to training tomorrow after completing the HIA [head injury assessment] process today.

Farrell will hope that skipper Sexton can overcome the dead leg he sustained in the South African game, while Ryan, Porter, van der Flier, and Keenan all picked up knocks in that same fixture.

An IRFU statement said those five players “will be monitored across the early part of the week and re-integrated into training according to their individual management plans.”

Farrell has called Leinster lock Joe McCarthy back into his squad after he completed his return-to-play protocols in the wake of the Ireland A clash against the All Blacks XV.

Autumn Series
Ireland squad for Australia game:

Backs (15):

  • Bundee Aki 
  • Robert Baloucoune
  • Caolin Blade
  • Craig Casey
  • Jack Crowley
  • Jamison Gibson Park
  • Mack Hansen
  • Hugo Keenan 
  • Michael Lowry
  • Stuart McCloskey
  • Calvin Nash
  • Jimmy O’Brien
  • Garry Ringrose
  • Johnny Sexton
  • Jacob Stockdale

Forwards (21):

  • Finlay Bealham
  • Tadhg Beirne
  • Jack Conan
  • Max Deegan 
  • Caelan Doris
  • Tadhg Furlong
  • Dave Heffernan
  • Cian Healy 
  • Iain Henderson
  • Rob Herring
  • Jeremy Loughman
  • Joe McCarthy
  • Peter O’Mahony 
  • Tom O’Toole
  • Andrew Porter
  • Cian Prendergast
  • James Ryan
  • Dan Sheehan
  • Nick Timoney
  • Kieran Treadwell
  • Josh van der Flier

