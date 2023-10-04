Henshaw emerges as major doubt for Ireland's clash with Scotland

IRELAND CENTRE ROBBIE Henshaw has emerged as a major injury doubt for Saturday’s World Cup clash with Scotland in Paris.

The 30-year-old has picked up what Ireland describe as an “injury niggle” in training and will now undergo assessments to ascertain how serious an injury it is.

It’s another unfortunate blow for Henshaw, who missed the opening game of this World Cup campaign against Romania due to a hamstring issue. The Leinster man had been named on the Ireland bench for that match but withdrew as a precaution.

Ireland have not confirmed that the current niggle is a hamstring issue.

Henshaw has had no luck when it comes to World Cups and hamstring injuries. He missed the opening two games of the 2015 tournament with a hamstring problem and the same happened at the 2019 World Cup.

Ireland are set to provide a further update on Henshaw tomorrow but it looks like he won’t be involved in the crucial Pool B clash at Stade de France.

“Robbie has a bit of a niggle and we’re finding out about that today,” said Ireland assistant coach Paul O’Connell this afternoon in Tours.

“I’m sure there will be some information on that tomorrow.”

Henshaw was expected to be in Ireland’s number 23 shirt again this weekend, having made a strong impact off the bench in the win over South Africa two weekends ago.

If Henshaw is ruled out of the Scotland clash and Ireland boss Andy Farrell wants to continue with the policy of picking a centre in that jersey, Ulster man Stuart McCloskey could have his first involvement of this World Cup.

However, the versatile Jimmy O’Brien – who hasn’t featured yet either – is another option at number 23, while the experienced Keith Earls could also come back into the mix.

Ireland will name their team to face Scotland in Paris tomorrow afternoon.