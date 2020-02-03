Henshaw and O'Mahony set to return to Ireland XV for visit of Wales

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell is set to back a fairly settled starting XV for their second Six Nations clash against Wales in Dublin on Saturday.

The Ireland head coach will be forced into at least one change due to injury, with Garry Ringrose having undergone a procedure on his hand in the wake of last weekend’s opening-round victory over Scotland.

Robbie Henshaw is set to replace the injured Garry Ringrose. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Robbie Henshaw, who replaced Ringrose at half-time of the Scotland win, is now set to come into the side at outside centre.

Farrell may also be forced into a change in the back row after debutant number eight Caelan Doris sustained a heavy blow to the head in just the fourth minute of the clash with Scotland.

Ireland have said Doris will go through the graduated return-to-play protocols after his concussion, which could see him miss out on the Wales game.

Doris’ exit on Saturday meant Peter O’Mahony came off the bench and CJ Stander shifted back to number eight.

O’Mahony is now likely to return to the starting XV for the Wales clash, with Stander in the eight jersey.

Farrell does have other back row options in Jack O’Donoghue, Max Deegan, and Will Connors.

Suffering from severe cramp, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong was replaced late on in Ireland’s win after putting in a 77-minute shift, but he is likely to be passed fit for the Wales encounter.

If not, Andrew Porter is ready to step into the starting number three shirt.

Otherwise, Farrell appears likely to opt for continuity in his starting XV. After a mixed performance from Ireland’s pack in the tight, 22-year-old hooker Ronan Kelleher is applying real pressure to Rob Herring, who started last weekend.

Devin Toner is in the mix in the second row, while John Cooney continues to push Conor Murray at scrum-half. Keith Earls is also thought to be in consideration out wide again injury prevented him from taking part in full training before the Scotland fixture, while Will Addison provides a versatile outside back option.

Farrell is due to officially name his starting team and bench at 2.15pm tomorrow.

Possible Ireland XV v Wales:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Andrew Conway

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rob Herring

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander