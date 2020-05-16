This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 16 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hertha Berlin players won't be punished for hugging and kissing

Belgian defender Dedryck Boyata kissed team-mate Marko Grujic on the cheek after his team’s first goal.

By AFP Saturday 16 May 2020, 8:55 PM
10 minutes ago 290 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5100934

HERTHA BERLIN PLAYERS won’t be punished for hugging and kissing as their team enjoyed a much-needed victory when German football resumed on Saturday, the Bundesliga confirmed after the match.

In order to obtain the political green light to resume this weekend, the Bundesliga agreed strict rules to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

tsg-1899-hoffenheim-v-hertha-bsc-berlin Dedryck Boyata kisses team-mate Marko Grujic on the cheek. Source: DPA/PA Images

Yet, while players in other games celebrated with elbow taps or solo dance routines, Hertha’s players hugged and kissed as they won 3-0 in Hoffenheim.

Hertha started the game 13th in the table with only seven wins in 25 games and under new management.

Their Belgian defender Dedryck Boyata kissed team-mate Marko Grujic on the cheek after their team’s first goal.

“The fact is that this is part of football,” said Bruno Labbadia, who was named as Jurgen Klinsmann’s replacement during the lockdown. “We’ve been tested so many times that we can allow it.”

“If you can’t celebrate anymore, the whole thing breaks down. I’m just glad that the team had reason to cheer today.”

“Emotions are part of the game.” 

The German Football League (DFL) had presented the German authorities with a 51-page document, which convinced the federal government and regions that football could be allowed to resume behind closed doors. 

tsg-1899-hoffenheim-v-hertha-bsc-berlin Hertha players hugged after goals. Source: Imago/PA Images

In an accompanying document sent to clubs, the DFL said hugging and hand contact in celebration of goals should be avoided and that preference should be given to “elbow or foot contact”. 

But on Saturday, a DFL spokesman confirmed there would be no punishment, as it had only offered “guidelines” on how goals should be celebrated.

“For celebrations, only advice has been given and therefore there can be no sanctions,” a DFL spokesman said. 

As part of its programme to ensure a safe return, the DFL has tested players and coaches regularly for the virus and teams have been in quarantine for the past week.

- © AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie