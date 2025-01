'He’s going to Tranmere Rovers after this' - Roy Keane on Trent Alexander-Arnold

ROY KEANE suggested Trent Alexander-Arnold should be moving to Tranmere rather than Real Madrid after criticising the Liverpool player’s “schoolboy defending”.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a switch to the Spanish giants during the transfer window, but Keane was distinctly unimpressed with his performance in the first half of Sunday’s game against Manchester United.

Analysing the chances that Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund failed to convert at Anfield during half-time, Keane said on Sky Sports: “It’s too easy.

“Them [sic] chances for United [come from] a couple of balls over the top. We talk about how brilliant Trent is going forward, but Trent’s defending today; my goodness it’s like schoolboy stuff.

“There’s talk about him going to Real Madrid, the way he’s defending he’s going to Tranmere Rovers after this. He’s got to do better.”

League Two side Tranmere were quick to respond to Keane’s jibe on social media, posting a picture of their player Cameron Norman on X under the message: “Trent to Tranmere Roy? Nah, we’re alright thanks.”

Alexander-Arnold was eventually substituted in the closing stages of a thrilling 2-2 draw and Gary Neville questioned whether what he called an “insulting” bid from Real Madrid had played its part.

“I think the bid from Real Madrid is bad timing for him,” Neville said after the game on Sky Sports.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, whether he’s going to leave Liverpool and go to Real Madrid or whether he’s not, but if you’ve got that going into a big game, you’re a local lad as well, that won’t be easy, the distractions of having all that noise.

“Real Madrid are a hell of an animal. I thought it was insulting, to be fair, from Real Madrid. They behave like that sometimes, they think they can get what they want.

“Liverpool are a football club of immense stature. They’re never going to sell Trent Alexander-Arnold for 20 million quid in January so you’re taking the mickey a little bit.

“I think that will have probably unnerved him this week.”

Advertisement

Speaking before the game, former Manchester United captain Keane had been concerned about how his former club would perform against the Premier League leaders.

“I don’t see the evidence of thinking Man Utd could turn up here and do a good job because recently they’ve been very poor defensively,” Keane said.

“They don’t look like a team, they look weak, they look small; every time the ball goes in the area they look like they’re going to concede.

“I feel probably more worried than I ever have for this United team. I think it’s one of the worst-looking United teams I’ve seen in a long, long time.”

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Arne Slot conceded people will think Alexander-Arnold’s performance was affected by rumours surrounding his future in title-chasing Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

The Liverpool right-back, having been heavily linked with Real Madrid this week, had a game to forget as United frustrated the Premier League leaders with a battling display at Anfield on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold, now in the final six months of his contract at his boyhood club, struggled to impose himself and was at fault for the visitors’ first goal.

Reds manager Slot does not believe the speculation had a big impact, but accepts other people will view the matter differently.

The Dutchman said: “I think nine out of 10 people will tell you that it affected him. I’m (the) one of the 10 that tells you that I don’t think that affected him.

“What affected him is that he had to play against Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, two starters for Portugal, great, great players.

“If these players set themselves to a game — and that is what United once in a while does — then it’s very difficult to play against them.

“I think that is more difficult for Trent to play against than the rumours that were there during the week.

“But that’s my opinion, and probably everybody’s going to tell you that it had to do with the rumours.”

Liverpool, who restored a six-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand, fought back to lead with a Cody Gakpo strike and Mohamed Salah penalty after Martinez fired United ahead.

Yet they lacked their usual control and United, showing a spirit they have conspicuously lacked of late, restored parity 10 minutes from time through Amad Diallo.

Things might even have got worse for Liverpool as Harry Maguire spurned a gilt-edged stoppage time chance to snatch victory for United.

Slot said: “Of course it feels for us as two points dropped.

“I think for many people what stays in their head is what happens in the end and that was a big chance for Maguire, of course.

“But what you then might tend to forget is that two minutes before, Virgil (van Dijk) had just as big a chance to make it 3-2 for us.

“In the end, it was a difficult game. It is not always easy to play against that style of football, especially if they have such good quality players.”

United’s performance arrested their run of three successive defeats and captain Bruno Fernandes voiced his frustration the side could not produce such intensity consistently.

The Portuguese told Sky Sports: “I’m pretty upset because if we show this today at Anfield against Liverpool, who are first in the league and probably the outstanding team in the Premier League this season, why can’t we do this every week?”

Manager Ruben Amorim was pleased with the response of his players after strong criticism following Monday’s loss to Newcastle.

He said: “I want to see my team play so much better but I think the most important thing here is the mentality. That is the key for everything.

“Today we were a different team, not because of the system, not because of the technical aspects or tactical aspects of the game (but because) we faced the competition in the way that we’re supposed to face every day, training and match.

“It doesn’t matter the place, the opponent. We need to face every day like that.”