Hession advances to featherweight decider on jam-packed night at National Stadium

GALWAY’S ADAM HESSION booked his spot in the featherweight division final of the National Elite Senior Championships with a unanimous win over Jude Gallagher tonight.

A repeat of the 2020 flyweight semi-final, Hession exacted some revenge on Gallagher with an impressive 5-0 win as the heat in the empty National Stadium rose.

He now faces Sean Purcell in the 57kg decider, after he edged Jordan Smith.

Delighted to get the in win in a tough Semi-final tonight! I am Boxing in the finals next weekend 🇮🇪 It’s great to be back boxing 🥊@citybin #teamhession pic.twitter.com/t4puQWJuaJ — Adam Hession (@adamhession2) September 24, 2021

The line-up for the biggest night in Irish boxing began to take shape as the semi-finals got underway tonight, with Brendan Irvine and Aoife O’Rourke the sole Olympians remaining.

Tonight’s semi-final results

48kg Shannon Sweeney (St Anne’s) beat Chloe Fleck (Canal) 5-0

48kg Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D) beat Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) 4-1

51kg Paddy McShane (Letterkenny) beat Michael Stokes (St Michaels Athy) 2-1

54kg Niamh Faye (Ballyboughal) beat Kirsten Cresham (Castlebar) RSC1

54kg Sara Hagighat-Jo (St Brigids Edenderry) beat Emma Flannery (Baldoyle) 5-0

54kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown D) beat Nathan Horrigan (Crumlin) 5-0

57kg Adam Hession (Monivea) beat Jude Gallagher (Two Castles) 5-0

57kg Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal) beat Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda) 3-2

60kg John Paul Hale (Star) beat Michael Stephens (Drimnagh) 5-0

60kg Dominic Bradley (Emerald A) beat Teo Allen (Cookstown)

67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda) beat Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) RTD3

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic Galway) beat Daniel O’Sullivan (Lucan) 5-0.

