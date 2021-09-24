Membership : Access or Sign Up
Hession advances to featherweight decider on jam-packed night at National Stadium

The line-up for the biggest night in Irish boxing – the National Elite Senior Championships – is really starting to take shape.

Jude Gallagher (red) and Adam Hession (blue) lock horns.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GALWAY’S ADAM HESSION booked his spot in the featherweight division final of the National Elite Senior Championships with a unanimous win over Jude Gallagher tonight.

A repeat of the 2020 flyweight semi-final, Hession exacted some revenge on Gallagher with an impressive 5-0 win as the heat in the empty National Stadium rose.

He now faces Sean Purcell in the 57kg decider, after he edged Jordan Smith.

The line-up for the biggest night in Irish boxing began to take shape as the semi-finals got underway tonight, with Brendan Irvine and Aoife O’Rourke the sole Olympians remaining.

Tonight’s semi-final results
  • 48kg Shannon Sweeney (St Anne’s) beat Chloe Fleck (Canal) 5-0
  • 48kg Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D) beat Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) 4-1
  • 51kg Paddy McShane (Letterkenny) beat Michael Stokes (St Michaels Athy) 2-1
  • 54kg Niamh Faye (Ballyboughal) beat Kirsten Cresham (Castlebar) RSC1
  • 54kg Sara Hagighat-Jo (St Brigids Edenderry) beat Emma Flannery (Baldoyle) 5-0
  • 54kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown D) beat Nathan Horrigan (Crumlin) 5-0
  • 57kg Adam Hession (Monivea) beat Jude Gallagher (Two Castles) 5-0
  • 57kg Sean Purcell (Saviours Crystal) beat Jordan Smith (Holy Family Drogheda) 3-2
  • 60kg John Paul Hale (Star) beat Michael Stephens (Drimnagh) 5-0
  • 60kg Dominic Bradley (Emerald A) beat Teo Allen (Cookstown)
  • 67kg Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda) beat Michael Avetisian (Mulhuddart) RTD3
  • 75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic Galway) beat Daniel O’Sullivan (Lucan) 5-0.

