Wednesday 17 August 2022
History-maker Israel Olatunde broke Irish record with 'burst' spikes

The 20-year-old finished sixth in the final of the 100m at the European Championships last night.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 2:22 PM
56 minutes ago
Ireland’s Israel Olatunde after the race.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IT HAS been revealed that Israel Olatunde’s heroics at the European Championships last night took place despite burst spikes.

The 20-year-old became the first Irish athlete to book a spot in the final of the 100m at the European Championships in Munich, before producing a new national record of 10.17 while finishing sixth in the final.

Coach Daniel Kilgallon told Off the Ball: “He burst his spikes last Tuesday night — the new spikes with the bubbles, so that’s a sign he’s running fast.

“They also burst last night just before he went into the call room in the final, another pair, so we knew he was running quick.”

Olatunde added: “I don’t have a spare pair so I just had to wear the burst pair for the final.

“But things happen, so you have to deal with it as it comes.”

Speaking more generally about the triumph, the Irish athlete added: “It’s hard to even put into words. It’s just a dream come true. I guess flashes of the journey I’ve been on over the last few years came to mind — that’s why I was really emotional, I just broke down.

“To produce my best on such a great stage and to have so many Irish supporters and most of the team in the stands watching and cheering on really meant a lot to me.

“My family and community were back home watching and just showing me so much love and support. I just thought of all of them and hoped I could make them all proud.”

You can watch the full interview back here.

The42 Team

