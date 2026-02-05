Legendary goalkeeper David Harte calls time on illustrious Irish hockey career

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL GOALKEEPER David Harte has announced his decision to retire from international hockey after almost two decades in the Irish net.

Harte made his Ireland Senior International debut in August 2006 at the age of 18 in a Celtic Cup match against France, beginning an incredible international career that spanned almost 20 years and 247 caps.

The goalkeeper went on to become one of Ireland’s most important and influential hockey figures, one of just two players to represent Ireland at two Olympic Games, Rio 2016 and Paris 2024. He also captained the side during their historic Bronze medal at the 2015 Unibet EuroHockey Championships in London.

Alongside his team achievements, Harte was also recognised as FIH World Goalkeeper of the Year on two occasions, in 2015 and 2016.

Harte said:

“After a lot of thought, I’ve decided that the time is right to step away from international hockey. I earned my first senior cap for Ireland back in 2006, and what followed has been a journey I could never have imagined. Pulling on the green jersey and representing my country has been the greatest honour of my career, and one I never once took for granted…

“To my family and friends, in particular my Mum and Dad, who were always there through the highs and the many lows – thank you. Your belief and encouragement from the beginning meant everything. Above all, thank you to my wife Lyn, my daughters Georgia and Ava. Your love, patience and understanding carried me through this journey and meant more to me than you’ll ever probably know.”