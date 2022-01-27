Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 27 January 2022
Hodnett extends Munster deal as Goggin and French sign new contracts

The Rosscarbery man has signed on until the summer of 2024.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 4:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,379 Views 2 Comments
Hodnett after Munster's win in Castres.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO


Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

MUNSTER BACK ROW John Hodnett has extended his contract with the province through to the summer of 2024.

The 23-year-old Rosscarbery man’s deal had been due to run until June 2023 but Munster have moved early to hand him a one-year extension following his excellent performances after returning from a long-term Achilles tendon injury.

Hodnett, who came through Clonakilty RFC, made his Champions Cup debut in the win away against Wasps in December and has featured in the province’s three European games since.

A Grand Slam winner with the Ireland U20s in 2019, the West Cork man is now pushing hard to break into Munster’s first-choice back row.

Meanwhile, centre Dan Goggin and prop James French have both signed new two-year contracts with Munster until 2024.

27-year-old midfielder Goggin has been a consistent performer for the province since making his debut in 2016, having come through the ranks at St Munchin’s College and Young Munster RFC.

French is a product of Bandon RFC and Bandon Grammar who initially impressed as a loosehead, playing for the Ireland U20s in that position, but made his senior Munster debut at tighthead against Wasps last month. He now plays AIL rugby with UCC.

