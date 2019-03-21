'Common sense prevails' as controversial Hogan Cup semi-final date changed

NAAS CBS HAVE been granted a ten-day break to prepare for their Hogan Cup semi-final fixture against Kerry’s Pobscoil Corca Dhuibhne.

The Kildare school, who retained their Leinster title at Parnell Park last night, were due to face the Dingle outfit on Saturday, just three days after defeating Wicklow Schools in a provincial decider that went to extra-time.

Instead, though, the clash will take place on Saturday 30 March, a week in advance of the final, which goes ahead at Croke Park on 6 April. The throw-in time and venue will be announced later.

Naas were already qualified for the competition’s All-Ireland series as combined outfits are not allowed to compete for the Hogan Cup, but made history in becoming the first Kildare school to complete back-to-back Leinster Post Primary Schools A title wins.

Speaking after the match, their manager, Ronan Joyce, said he was confident that “common sense prevails” and the semi-final would be re-fixed, especially considering Ulster champions St. Michael’s, Enniskillen will have enjoyed a nine-day layoff from their St. Patrick’s Day victory over Omagh CBS to next Wednesday’s last four tie against St. Colman’s, Claremorris.

Naas’ Leinster semi-final against Colaiste Eoin was delayed due to the Stillorgan school’s run to the Leinster A hurling final, which they lost to St. Kieran’s College.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: