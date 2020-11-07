Hogan ends goal drought while Scully marks U21 call-up with FA Cup double

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Scott Hogan got off the mark for the season in the Championship this afternoon, while it was a day of mixed fortunes for the Irish who were involved in FA Cup first-round action.

Hogan scored what proved merely to be a consolation goal as Birmingham City suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth.

Birmingham were already three goals behind when the 28-year-old striker – who has yet to feature for Ireland under Stephen Kenny – ended a run of 16 games without a goal by pulling one back in the 55th minute.

Elsewhere today in England’s second tier, Reading remain at the top despite suffering a 3-0 home defeat – their third loss in a row – against Stoke City.

Watford and Norwich City both closed the gap to Reading to just a point thanks to their respective victories over Coventry City (3-2) and Swansea City (1-0).

There was plenty of Irish interest among the 27 games that were down for decision in the first round of the FA Cup, with Anthony Scully marking yesterday’s call-up to the Ireland U21 squad by scoring twice for Lincoln City in their 6-2 win against League Two club Forest Green Rovers.

Scully, who’ll be hoping for an U21 international debut in the upcoming games against Iceland and Luxembourg, has now scored seven times in 18 appearances for Lincoln since joining the League One side from West Ham United back in January.

Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor, who has also been named in Jim Crawford’s squad, continued his good form for the League One leaders by scoring for the third game on the trot. His latest goal was the winner in a 2-1 defeat that eliminated Oxford United.

There was disappointment for Ireland U21 goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, however, as he was beaten by an extraordinary strike in Rochdale’s defeat to Stockport County.

John Rooney, the younger brother of Wayne, scored from inside his own half to open the scoring in a 2-1 win for Stockport at the expense of Brian Barry-Murphy‘s League One side. It was a considerable upset, as Rochdale play in League One, two levels above National League outfit Stockport.

Former Ireland international Noel Hunt also found himself on the wrong side of an FA Cup shock as he took charge of Swindon Town for the first time since being appointed caretaker manager of the League One club earlier this week. Swindon, despite sitting three tiers above Darlington on the English football ladder, were beaten 2-1 at home.

Ronan Curtis scored from a free-kick for Portsmouth in their 3-2 win at Ipswich Town, with Ireland hopeful Sean Raggett grabbing the winning goal in extra-time.

Billy Clarke scored twice, while fellow Corkman Anthony O’Connor also found the net, as League Two club Bradford City recorded a 7-0 thrashing of non-league side Tonbridge Angels.

Jamie Devitt scored the decisive goal in Newport County’s 2-1 victory at Leyton Orient.

Today’s Championship results

Reading 0-3 Stoke City

Birmingham City 1-3 Bournemouth

Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Queens Park Rangers

Brentford 0-0 Middlesbrough

Derby County 0-2 Barnsley

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Luton Town

Norwich City 1-0 Swansea City

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Rotherham United 2-1 Preston North End

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Millwall

Watford 3-2 Coventry City

Today’s FA Cup first-round results