Ireland hopeful Sean Raggett makes permanent switch to Portsmouth

Sean Raggett celebrates with Ronan Curtis after scoring for Portsmouth against Fleetwood Town in March.

Sean Raggett celebrates with Ronan Curtis after scoring for Portsmouth against Fleetwood Town in March.

PORTSMOUTH HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Sean Raggett on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old central defender joins the League One club as a free agent, having been released by Norwich City last month.

Raggett spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, making 38 appearances as they missed out on promotion to the Championship by suffering a penalty-shootout defeat in their play-off semi-final against Oxford United.

“It took Sean a while to get over the injury he had at the start of last season, but he improved greatly as we progressed and I think there’s more of that to come,” Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett said.

Raggett signed a three-year deal with Norwich in the summer of 2017, just a few months after his 89th-minute winning goal against Burnley sent Lincoln City into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

However, he made just two appearances at Carrow Road and spent most of his time as a Norwich player out on loan. He played in the Championship for Rotherham United before linking up with Portsmouth last summer.

After his initial move to Fratton Park, Raggett – whose father is from Cork – expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of Portsmouth team-mate Ronan Curtis by earning an Ireland senior call-up.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Becoming a Republic of Ireland international has always been one of my ambitions. That’s hopefully something I can achieve some time in the future because it would be something special – but first I have to work hard for Portsmouth and then see what happens.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!