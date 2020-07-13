This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Reigning champions Dundalk re-start with Pat's clash as SSE Airtricity League fixture list released

The campaign is set to recommence on 31 July.

By The42 Team Monday 13 Jul 2020, 7:22 PM
https://the42.ie/5149072
The season will recommence on 31 July.
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE
Image: Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE

THE SSE Airtricity League fixture list for the remainder of the 2020 campaign has been released with proceedings set to recommence on 31 July.

After five rounds of matches in March, the coronavirus pandemic meant the season was postponed, however it is now set to get back underway at the end of the month.

Reigning champions Dundalk will resume at home to St Patrick’s Athletic (31 July), while Shamrock Rovers host Finn Harps (1 August) .

Bohemians travel to Turner’s Cross to face Cork City (2 August), and a Shelbourne-Waterford clash (1 August) takes place at Tolka Park.

Finally, Derry City play Sligo Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (31 July).

A Football Association of Ireland statement added: “All Premier Division matches up to and including Series 11 have been selected for TV or streaming broadcast with all fixtures from Series 12 onwards subject to change for broadcast. Premier Division fixtures will be scheduled across Friday, Saturday & Sunday for broadcast purposes.”

The season will finish with the promotion/relegation play-off final on the weekend ending 8 November, while the FAI Cup will continue after this date, with the final set for for the weekend ending 29 November.

The fixtures for the FAI Cup were confirmed earlier today.

You can view the full Airtricity League fixture list here.

